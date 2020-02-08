Advertisement

Actor Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist, have become proud parents of a little girl, according to an Instagram post by photographer Viral Bhayani. Kalki and Guy’s first child was born on Friday (February 7th) using the water birth method.

Earlier in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, Kalki had revealed that her pregnancy was unplanned and she couldn’t believe it at first. “I didn’t believe it. I went and immediately got another test. But I told my partner Guy and he was thrilled. I think it took me a while. It took me 2-3 days to just take it in.” , she said.

Although the news of Kalki’s pregnancy came as a surprise to her and Guy, they agreed on the birth of the child. “It was unexpected. We were planning to have children in a year or two. It was definitely unexpected, but we both felt we wanted to join in,” she said.

Kalki, who made it clear that she doesn’t want to rush to marriage to Guy just because of the baby, said that her parents weren’t against her decision to have a baby outside of marriage. “Fortunately, our two families are pretty unconventional in terms of … they’re not too traditional in the sense that they have to be married and so on. My mother says, “Look, the next time you get married, make sure it’s a lifetime.” Because I’ve been divorced before. So she wasn’t in a hurry, ”said the actor, who was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Last year Kalki made her Tamil debut with a special song Kaalam in H Vinoth’s Nerkonda Paarvai, in which Ajith played the leading role. The film was a remake of the film Pink from 2016.

Kalki’s last major Bollywood release was Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which also featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

