MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Sen. Harris has asked AG Barr to explain his decision to the Senate

Sen. Blumenthal also expressed concern about “dangerous political interference”

Trump said he didn’t ask for a shorter sentence for Stone

Just hours after President Donald Trump tweeted his disapproval of the Ministry of Justice’s recommendation to convict his friend Roger Stone to seven to nine years in prison, the Justice Department announced that this would reduce the recommended sentence – and now some want legislators answer.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, is looking for a public testimony from US Attorney General William Barr, according to The Hill. She wants to know why the Department of Justice has suddenly changed course at Stone.

“I request that you immediately schedule a hearing for Attorney General William Barr to testify before the Senate Commission so that the Commission and the American people can understand the decision of the Department of Justice to destroy its career officers in this case,” wrote Harris in a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R, SC

The Ministry of Justice’s decision has led to allegations that Barr is seeking special treatment for Stone on behalf of Trump. “The Ministry of Justice’s decision to dismiss his career officers, immediately after President Trump’s tweet on Monday, questions the independence and integrity of our legal system,” Harris wrote.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Also wrote his own letter to Graham in which he questioned the Ministry of Justice’s change of direction and asked Barr’s testimony about possible “dangerous political interference.”

Harris and Blumenthal are both members of the Senate Court.

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice explained that it would recommend a lesser sentence for Stone because “the applicable set of advisory guidelines would not be appropriate or serve the interests of the law in this case.”

In protest against the revised sentencing recommendation for Stone, all four prosecutors from the Ministry of Justice chose to resign on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters about Stone, Trump said that he had not personally asked for a recommendation for a reduced sentence, but that he had “the absolute right” to do so.

Stone has been convicted of seven federal counts, including tampering with witnesses and lying to Congress. His arrest was one of several arrests of individuals associated with Trump and his campaign in 2016 that resulted from Robert Mueller’s special investigation into Russian interference in the elections.

Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) interrogates witnesses from the Trump Administration Justice Department and intelligence officials during a hearing at the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 7, 2017. Photo: Getty Images

.

