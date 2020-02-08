Advertisement

Sport

Updated 12:05 PM

Kamehameha came a step closer to a second straight division I koa trophy at The Queen’s Medical Center / HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships.

Kamehameha came a step closer to a second straight division I koa trophy at The Queen’s Medical Center / HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships. After a scoreless first half in the semi-final Friday night at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium, the Warriors brought it together to run past Konawaena 3-0.

It never hurts to have the offensive sorcery of Kalia Kalua at your disposal. Kalua scored twice to close the Big Island enemies, who were defeated in the semifinals for the second year in a row.

Tonight, top-placed ILH champion Kamehameha (10-0-2) meets third-placed MIL champion King Kekaulike in the title game. The school is trying to win it all for the ninth time. King Kekaulike defeated unseeded Pearl City on Friday evening with 2-0.

>> PHOTOS: Kamehameha versus Konawaena

Wildcats goalkeeper Kyanah Blas, who is committed to the University of Hawaii next season, kept Kamehameha off the board in the first 40 minutes with a pair of links to the Warriors’ Charis Ramos, Anuhea Aluli and Leila Kahoana.

“During the break we just told them to take a deep breath, to relax,” said Kamehameha coach Missy Moore. “We went a little crazy. There is so much pressure on them. They feel it. We told them: “Exhale. We have this. Sit down. “And the second half was much better. I kept thinking: “Someone just drills it there, please. Come on, can. “And that keeper (Blas) is fantastic. She’s so good. It is enormous for us to get some goals for her. “

Early in the second half, Kalua led the outbreak of Kamehameha. A minute after he was robbed by Blas of a high explosion, Kalua hit a left foot in the upper right corner to make it 1-0 in the 47th minute.

Kalua was busy again two minutes later. After a Wildcats penalty in the penalty area, she put a penalty in the bottom right corner for a 2-0 lead.

Later, in the 71st minute, Justice Colburn added Kamehameha’s third goal by knocking in a cross from Sienna Inouye.

“That was played very well, a perfect cross, nice touch and nice finish,” Moore said.

The fast Jadyn Hanks broke a handful of times for Konawaena, but couldn’t find the price. Within a few minutes early in the second half (when it was still 2-0), Hanks missed an escape. She might have been hit from behind by the Warriors’ Tausani Tavale, but no calls were made. Moments later, Hanks got a close shot that went just wide and she was called for a push on the game.

Losing starting defender Finesity Salinas-Gouveia, who was injured at the end of the first half after a collision with Kamehameha’s Kaeliah Kahana and was taken away in an ambulance, was a big blow to the fourth-placed BIIF champion Konawaena (14-) 2), who fell in today’s third game against Pearl City.

“We know we’ve shaken them quite a bit there,” said Wildcats coach Kaua Wall about keeping the game scoreless during the break. “The score does not indicate how the game was played. It was more like a 1-0 game. They had to find a way. When Finesity fell, we had to move a few players. That was a tough one. Their first goal was a nice goal. We had a mistake and they made use of it. Kyanah has made some important saves for us. She is always solid, the backbone of our team.

A senior, Kamehameha’s Kalua wants to be a winner.

“Konawaena came out strong and we did not expect it,” Kalua said. “We have adjusted and completed how we know how to do it. We are absolutely enthusiastic for the final. We want to finish strong. Our team is so young (five seniors, seven juniors, four second-year students and six first-year students) and we want them to have the opportunity to experience something like that. “

