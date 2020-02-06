Advertisement

File photo of Kamov Ka-226. | Photo: Commons

Lucknow: According to ThePrint, the long-awaited Indo-Russian joint venture that builds the Light Utility Chopper Kamov 226T will not meet 70 percent indigenous content requirements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin announced the deal for 200 Kamov 226T in 2015 when India tried to replace the aging Cheetah and Chetak choppers.

The Department of Defense needs to review the Request for Proposal (RFP) to either optimize the requirements for indigenous content or to approve a new technical-commercial proposal submitted by Indo-Russian Helicopters Ltd (IRGL) according to sources.

IRGL is a joint venture between the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and the two Russian companies Russian Helicopters and Rosoboronexport. In a new submission to the ministry, it proposed lower indigenization.

According to the original RFP, 70 percent of Russian content must be indigenized to light military helicopters – that’s 74 percent.

IRGL agrees

On the sidelines of DefenseExpo 2020 in Lucknow, IRGL Managing Director M.N. Srinath said the company had made a detailed proposal to the Department of Defense.

According to the submitted proposal, 60 helicopters from Russia will be brought into flight condition in phase 1 and 35 will be manufactured in India with 3.3 percent indigenization of the original Russian content.

In phase 2, 25 helicopters with 15 percent indigenization will be manufactured in India. In phase 3, where 30 helicopters will be manufactured, this will increase to 35 percent.

Only in phase 4 will India reach 62.41 percent of the indigenization needed to build 50 Kamov 226T helicopters.

“We submitted our techno-commercial offer. The Department of Defense needed clarification on the content of the indigenization, and we submitted our proposal. The Department of Defense will now take it into the Defense Acquisition Council meeting, ”said Srinath.

The IRGL CEO was confident that the Department of Defense would approve the proposal, paving the way for a possible contract that has been pending for five years.

Deliveries of the helicopters are scheduled to begin 24 months after the contract is signed and the first helicopter manufactured in India will be delivered 36 months after the signing date.

The planned production facilities in Karnataka’s Tumkur are under construction, Srinath added.

The first helicopters manufactured in India should be delivered under the agreement by 2021. This was delayed by several years because of differences in price and indigenization.

Modi and Putin signed the contract in 2015 to meet the needs of the army and the Indian Air Force. It was the Modi government’s first government deal.

