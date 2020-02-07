Advertisement

Karan Johar is not only a great filmmaker, producer and charming host, but also the father of two adorable children. Yash and Roohi are three years old today and KJo has published a warm post on Instagram for them. He shared some nice pictures where he saw him pose with his children with his mother Hiroo Johar.

He added: “I am a single parent from a social perspective … but in fact I am not … my mother is so pretty and emotional that she brings up our babies with me. Without their solid support, I could never have made such a big decision … the twins are three years old today and our feeling of being blessed is getting stronger every year. I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash. We wish Yash and Roohi a happy birthday! On the working page, Karan Johar has several publications under his banner this year, namely Bhoot, Dostana 2, Shershaah, Sooryavanshi and many more. He also starts the shoot for his next director Takht, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal in 2020.

