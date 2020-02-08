Advertisement

Unlike the British, we don’t write memoirs. So maybe Montek Ahluwalia starts his book Backstage: The story behind India’s fast-growing years with the insistent disclaimer: “This book is not a treatise.” He would like to convince the reader that it is “a travel report on India’s journey of economic reforms”. But aside from sophistry, this is definitely a treatise, and that’s the main reason why you’d want to read it. More importantly, this is the first inside report on the decade of power of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) written by someone who was at the heart of this government.

Ahluwalia’s report on the 10 years of the UPA raises a fascinating question: Why, after he has achieved so much, is it, as he argues convincingly, out of favor? At the time, we thought the answer was in the corruption scandals and political paralyzes surrounding the government, which got worse from believing that Manmohan Singh was a weak leader and the country was longing for a more determined prime minister. Ahluwalia’s book suggests an interestingly different answer.

However, let us first remember the most important achievements of this decade. The UPA has given us the right to information, the nuclear deal, the employment guarantee system for rural areas, Aadhaar and the greatest fight against poverty to date. But it was on the economic front that it surpassed. “This government’s performance in the first seven of its ten years was excellent. The economy saw average growth of 8.4% during this period, the highest growth rate ever, ”writes Ahluwalia. “Raising 138 million people from poverty has been celebrated internationally as a great achievement.”

Advertisement

If I understood Ahluwalia correctly, the first problem was that the UPA reacted insufficiently or even incorrectly to the controversy surrounding 2G and “Coalgate”. In doing so, they could become scandals that hid their successes.

According to Ahluwalia, the UPA should have asked a critical question about Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) conclusion that the Treasury lost money because spectrum and coal were sold cheaply. “The question is whether the decision to charge a lower price was justified in order to achieve the general policy goals. That would have been a real performance test, but CAG never tried. “Unfortunately the government didn’t either.

But if it had been, it could have been convincing. “The logic of the lower price was that it would stimulate faster growth in telecommunications, which it clearly did,” writes Ahluwalia. “A faster expansion of telecommunications also led to faster growth in GDP … (and) an additional flow of revenue. All of this had to be taken into account … (but) no such effort was made.”

To be fair, Kapil Sibal tried it. But he only said it once and when his zero loss statement was ridiculed, he never repeated it. But it was the truth, and when the UPA didn’t stick to it, it gave up its most credible defense for a sullen silence.

The second part of Ahluwalia’s answer is political. “Manmohan Singh has never boasted of his accomplishments. He sincerely believed that it was best to let the results speak for themselves. But because neither he nor his party projected these achievements, they never formed part of the political discourse. “And as soon as they were taken for granted, they were soon forgotten.

Indeed, this reluctance to take credit also infested Congress. “I am still amazed why the Congress Party was unwilling to ask for recognition for poverty reduction,” said Ahluwalia. As a result, Congress never stated “that the UPA (economic strategy) strategy worked in a way that previous strategies did not.” This silence cost the party recognition of its greatest achievement.

Ahluwalia closes with the revelation: “I have often asked Dr. Manmohan Singh to write his memoirs, but I have had no luck so far.” The former prime minister is waiting for history’s judgment and is confident that it will be friendlier than that of his contemporaries. However, this could be made more difficult by refusing to leave his side of the story behind. Ahluwalia’s report on the UPA years will undoubtedly help, but you expect former prime ministers to speak for themselves.

How different are the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi? They even claimed credit for what their predecessors did! Until Ahluwalia spoke, the UPA’s silence helped them.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devils Advocate: The Untold Story

The views expressed are personal

Advertisement