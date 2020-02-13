Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go out of their way to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. A few days ago, the actors were on the set of a dance reality show to promote their film. During the show, Kartik Aaryan tried to do a stunt. While performing the stunt perfectly, he injured his right hand. The actor recently confirmed in an interview that it is a hairline injury. The injury could not affect his mood and he continues to advertise the film with all enthusiasm.

Love Aaj Kal will be released in theaters tomorrow. Her fans are looking forward to seeing Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan together on the screen for the first time. The film caused a sensation at the box office and, according to trade reports, achieved a record-breaking opening. This Valentine’s Day publication turns out to be the perfect choice for couples and teenagers to celebrate this weekend full of love. We are waiting to see the SarTik magic and Imtiaz Ali’s new view of love and relationships. What about you?