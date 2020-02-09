Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan certainly had a good run and managed to prove himself as a bankable star at the ticket counter. Although the actor has only been part of Rom-Coms so far, he appears to be on the lookout for new genres when he signed a 3D action film with Tanhaji director Om Raut.

The untitled film will be an action thriller in 3D that represents a visual extravagance to be filmed in India and in various locations abroad. Kartik Aaryan will be the main face of the film. The remaining cast has yet to be finalized. It will certainly be very refreshing for the audience to watch Kartik Aaryan do a high octane action. Kartik says about entering a completely new arena: “I have had a great interest in making an action film for some time and Bhushan Sir knew about it. I recently watched Tanhaji and was not only totally overwhelmed by the fans. Spectacular pictures, but also the narrative style. Om Raut’s vision for 3D action storytelling is unprecedented. I’m really excited to be part of his next film and I’ll be excited to start working on my first action film. ”

With such creative and successful minds, this action film will surely be one of the most anticipated films.

