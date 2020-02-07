Advertisement

Hallmark may be in the middle of the Love Ever After event, but the network is already looking forward to a future season.

TV Insider has exclusively learned that Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson and Sheryl Lee Ralph shine in one of his Spring Fever films, Fashionably Yours. The production started on Monday, February 3 in Vancouver and the film will also be filmed in Seattle. It will premiere on April 11.

In Fashionably Yours, after three years of organizing fashion collections in a top magazine, Lauren (Graham) is passed for promotion and decides it is finally time to throw the towel in Seattle and go home. When Rob (Sampson), the owner of the moving company she hires, learns of her aversion to the city, he makes it his mission to help her see the beauty of Seattle and all it has to offer. In exchange for her organizing services, he becomes her guide for the next two weeks prior to her move and Lauren discovers that there is a lot to fall in love with in Seattle.

It is the first Hallmark Channel movie for both Graham and Sampson and the second for Ralph, who was at Holly Lodge in Christmas 2017. It is also a bit of a reunion of Vampire Diaries, as Graham played the eight seasons in the CW series, while Sampson returned in season 5.

Other Graham TV credits include guest spots on Robot Chicken and Stalker, while Sampson also returns to Uncertain, The Flash, Supernatural, and How to Get Rid of Murder. Ralph’s TV credits include Ray Donovan, MacGyver, Fam and Claws.

Fashionably yours, film premiere, Saturday, April 11, Hallmark Channel

