This Is Us season 4 returns after a two-week gap with Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) trilogy episode on 11 February. So far, viewers know that Kate’s marriage to Toby (Chris Sullivan) is on the rocks. In the meantime everyone is worried about the boyfriend of young Kate (Hannah Zeile), Marc (Austin Abrams). But don’t worry, it can be a glimpse of light with the name Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Recently Hartley – who directed This Is Us season 4 episode 13 – revealed that the bond between mother and mother of Kate and Rebecca will be shown in “A Hell of a Week: Part Three”. Frankly, we are not sure that our emotions will be able to deal with it.

Justin Hartley explains what Kate’s trilogy episode in season 4 of ‘This Is Us’ is about

In November 2019, This Is Us executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger hinted that Kate’s relationship with Marc will affect Kate in the long run.

“Kate is now 39 years old and a very functioning woman, so she left the relationship somewhat unscathed in the long run,” Berger told Entertainment Weekly. “But I think it was certainly a formative relationship and it was a relationship that left serious emotional wounds.”

Aptaker then added Kate and Marc “will definitely go to an unhealthy place that will make a big impact on Kate and will stay with her in recent years.”

Now it seems that viewers of This Is Us are shown how things are going on the screen. Speaking to TV Insider on February 10, Hartley revealed what Kate’s trilogy episode is about, following the previous warning from the executive producers.

“It’s a lot about how relationships you have are in shape who you are and who you become, and how you can find a way to let that go, or learn from it,” Hartley said.

He went on to say later: “It is as if how these relationships that you had had shape who you are now and how does that lend itself to and for what difficult things you are going through?” And if you hadn’t met that person, you might not have these hangups and these problems in your life. “

That said, Hartley also hinted that there are “bad things” that come from certain relationships. However, there is “this too is all good”.

“It just makes you think about life in a philosophical way,” said Hartley. “And then that’s what our episode did, I think. In (Episode) 13 you see the beginning of what Kate is like she is. You also see darkness, but we also tell stories that are (sweet).”

Justin Hartley hints that the relationship between Rebecca and Kate is emphasized in “This Is Us” season 4, episode 13

Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore from “This Is Us” | Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Despite all the darkness that comes in Kate’s This Is Us season 4 episode, Hartley fans promised that luck will also be blended into the story.

“One hundred million percent, yes,” the actor said when TV Insider asked about “lighter moments.”

“That was sort of the theme,” Hartley said. “When I watched the episode, I was like yin and yang, this is incredible.”

What can the moments of light entail? Earlier in the interview, Hartley revealed that Kate and Rebecca will reconnect.

“You know, this relationship is pretty tense and that’s a difficult relationship,” Hartley said. “You see another side of it in the episode that I directed.”

In a clip from “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” published by E! News, Kate seems to find strength in Rebecca. Earlier, Toby admitted that he struggles with the blindness of baby Jack. In the upcoming episode, Toby wants to retire from a retreat with Kate and Jack.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2op-2ldXtkw (/ embed)

Before Kate and Toby agree, Rebecca calls and asks about the return trip. Kate covers her husband and tells her mother he can’t go. Rebecca then offers to go in his place. The clip flashes to Kate’s face and she seems relieved by Rebecca’s suggestion.

“I actually wanted a good catch-up session, just the two of us,” says Rebecca.

It is possible that the journey of Kate and Rebecca runs parallel to the past. In the episode focused on Kevin, teen Kate is arguing with her mother. She then rushes to the cabin with Marc. But later Kate calls her mother crying.

“I think she’s in trouble, Kev. We have to go get her,” Rebecca tells her son before visiting the entire Pearson family.

So will Rebecca save Kate in the past and present? This Is Us season 4 takes place on Tuesday 11 February at NBC.

