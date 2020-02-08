Advertisement

Call everyone How to lose a man in 10 day fanatics: Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson are still being haunted by the love sailing. McConaughey went to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of the 2003 rom-com, which follows an advice columnist, Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson), and an advertising man, Benjamin Berry (McConaughey), who fall in love after they fall in love both unknowingly contradict his bets with friends and colleagues that result in messy dating shenanigans: Andie must get a man to dump her in 10 days for an article, while Benjamin must get a woman to fall in love with him in 10 days to be romantic proving bravery.

In the film, Benjamin is endowed with Andie’s love sailing, which he inevitably kills. The two come in a heated exchange outside of a lift. The Interstellar actor shared a photo from the scene in question and wrote the post, “the damn sail.” His discard-post prompted Hudson to respond with an emoji from huillach in the comments section. She then placed the image on her Instagram again and wrote: “That damn fern …? That damn fern?!?! YOU LET IT DIE!” Their homage to the classic rom-com comes a month after the film’s 17th birthday fourth in January.

The anniversary of the film comes a few months after Quibi announced a reboot in August to lose a man in 10 days. Although the series will follow a similar story, Quibi’s revival comes in a new format that consists of bite-sized episodes of 10 minutes. The TV series follows the Quibi series “a smart young online columnist and an oversexed advertising manager who both have to prove once and for all that they can be monogamous.” The synopsis continues: “However, they soon discover, maintaining a relationship is more difficult than Andie Anderson made it seem!”

Although Hudson and McConaughey are not attached to the revival, Hudson was closely involved in the original film. At the 15th anniversary of the movie in 2018, Hudson reflected on the success of the rom-com and told Entertainment Tonight: “I was very involved in (the developmental stages), so to watch a movie that I watched from very first start involved was the success was great. “

McConaughey echoed the same feelings when he ranked the film as his favorite rom-com on Watch What Happens Live last month. “That movie is my biggest PO box money of any movie,” he told Andy Cohen. “It is always on and there is always a great little check that appears in the email from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. However, I did that many years ago!”

