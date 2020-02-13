The Duchess of Cambridge took her 5 big questionnaire to
Northern Ireland and Scotland on Wednesday, showing more than 200,000 people
in the UK they completed her historical survey to support her early years
Program.
Kate was greeted by Northern Ireland’s prime minister, Arlene Foster, when she landed in Belfast before traveling to the Ark Open Farm near Belfast, where she met children, parents, and grandparents to discuss the early years. The farm, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, offers young people an enormous outdoor space – on 40 hectares – to learn, play and see animals.
The farm owner, Stewart Donaldson, unveiled to Belfast
Telegraaf that they were enthusiastic about Kate’s visit and that “it was quite a job
keep it secret. We only had 10 days in advance. “
Claire Savage, a parent who brought her daughter Alexa to the farm, told the Telegraph: “I think the parents are more excited than the children. I always wanted to meet Kate and say hello. I don’t think the kids know what’s going on. ”
The Duchess was given a tour of the farm by Donaldson and went with the children of two local daycare centers and schools that met the animals, including giving a baby lamb and holding a snake, against the little girls next to her: “This is the first time I ever held such a snake, how cool is that? ‘
Before she left, Kate unveiled a plaque to commemorate her
visit and the farm’s 30-year anniversary.
Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that William
and Kate will visit Ireland next month, from 3-5 March, on their first visit
official visit to the country.
Later in the day, the Duchess traveled from Cambridge to Aberdeen to visit the Social Bite café to hear how homelessness can be affected by the early years of a person’s life.
Matt Thomas, a Social Bite employee, told reporters: “She put you at ease very quickly. She is very interested in you as a person and comes to know what your experience is. ”
He said he appreciated how Kate would take the time of her day to talk to them and that he enjoyed teaching her how to make wraps: “I make them every day, but I think hers is better looks like mine. ”
Kate gave a speech about the 5 big questionnaire question and said:
“Over the past eight years, I have had the privilege of meeting people from all walks of life who have faced all kinds of challenges. What struck me most is that so often the challenges people face in later life, or the now it is about mental health, homelessness or family loss, so often to be traced back to experiences in their earliest years.
“It has led me to delve deeper into the early years
landscape and learn more from the experts, the scientists and the incredible
people who provide on-site services. But now it’s time to get the view
of everyone in society.
“I wanted to hear directly from people in the UK, and it’s great to be able to talk to people in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and across England about their experiences. I want to thank the 200,000 people who filled it in because every comment will help us show what society really thinks about raising the next generation. I am delighted to hear even more people before it closes on February 21. ”
Kate launched and did the 5 Big Questions survey last month
has since undertaken whirlwind trips through the UK. They visited
Birmingham, Cardiff and Surrey within a 24-hour period when the survey
launched; and has also visited London and South Wales to support it.
The survey can be completed for a few weeks for adults from the UK. Click here to complete the survey.