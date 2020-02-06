Advertisement

The royal family may be going through one of its greatest revolutions in decades, but Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t let the drama sink in. In a rare case, the duke and duchess of Cambridge were seen during an engagement on the PDA during an engagement in South Wales. The appearance comes weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their departure, a movement that shocked the monarchy to the core.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

The Cambridges have put on a good show

The royal family had a very rough start to 2020. At the

At the beginning of January, Harry and Meghan formally announced their resignation as

senior members of the royal family.

From now on, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to become financially independent and move to Canada for part of the year. The announcement allegedly came as a surprise to the rest of the royal family, who hurried to get the situation under control.

Despite all the drama, Prince William and Kate Middleton

have kept their calmness in public. In fact, the two have shown small characters

stress and have even started packing on the PDA like never before.

There is little doubt that Kate and William are dealing with

some major problems behind the scenes, but they certainly put one

united front for the public.

Within the joint events of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Last month William and Kate appeared together for an event

in Bradford. The Cambridges met entrepreneurs in the region and

potential applicants.

Kate Middleton later attended a workshop as part of her Early Year initiative, where she learned more about projects that benefit families with children under the age of five.

The Duchess of Cambridge later shared photos of the event

on social media, which received a lot of praise from fans around the world.

The two also attended the BAFTAs in London, where Prince William

made jokes about how many actors have won prizes by playing members of the royal party

family. Although it was great to see William and Kate perform their royal duties

together they really put down the PDA during their most recent event.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are packing at the PDA

According to Express

Kate poured out the PDA during a recent event in South Wales. The duchess of

Cambridge was seen laying her hand on William’s shoulder during the

involvement in what turned out to be a rare show of affection for the couple.

The PDA happened when the two appeared at a lifeboat station

at The Mumbles. The couple later boarded one of the lifeboats and spoke with

crew members for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Kate Middleton put on a red dress and a blue jacket for the

event and completed her look with a matching scarf and clutch.

Although the royal family experiences a lot of drama at the

For now, Prince William and Kate have kept their heads cool in public. It is

also interesting that, like most, they show more affection than ever before

members of the royal family are usually much more reserved in public institutions.

Brad Pitt lashes out at the royal family

While Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to express themselves

their love for each other, their appearance at the BAFTAs was not without some

controversy.

Brad Pitt was nominated for a prize at the ceremony, but was unable to attend due to earlier commitments. Instead, Margot Robbie accepted the prize and delivered a speech that Pitt wrote for the occasion.

In his acceptance speech, Pitt thanked everyone for their help

work hard and made a joke about the royals who made the following headlines

morning. The jab was aimed at Harry and Meghan, who currently live in it

Canada.

“He’s going to call this [BAFTA] Harry, because he’s real

excited to bring it back to the United States with him. His words, not mine, thanks! ”

Robbie shared.

William and Kate did not comment on Pitt’s excavation. The

however, cameras did notice the couple’s reaction to Robbie’s speech. The two

seemed to take the joke and laughed alongside everyone else.

In the light of Harry and Meghan’s exit, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to take on more royal duties in the coming years, which should give them enough opportunities to show a little more PDA.

