The royal family may be going through one of its greatest revolutions in decades, but Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t let the drama sink in. In a rare case, the duke and duchess of Cambridge were seen during an engagement on the PDA during an engagement in South Wales. The appearance comes weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their departure, a movement that shocked the monarchy to the core.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images
The Cambridges have put on a good show
The royal family had a very rough start to 2020. At the
At the beginning of January, Harry and Meghan formally announced their resignation as
senior members of the royal family.
From now on, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to become financially independent and move to Canada for part of the year. The announcement allegedly came as a surprise to the rest of the royal family, who hurried to get the situation under control.
Despite all the drama, Prince William and Kate Middleton
have kept their calmness in public. In fact, the two have shown small characters
stress and have even started packing on the PDA like never before.
There is little doubt that Kate and William are dealing with
some major problems behind the scenes, but they certainly put one
united front for the public.
Within the joint events of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Last month William and Kate appeared together for an event
in Bradford. The Cambridges met entrepreneurs in the region and
potential applicants.
Kate Middleton later attended a workshop as part of her Early Year initiative, where she learned more about projects that benefit families with children under the age of five.
The Duchess of Cambridge later shared photos of the event
on social media, which received a lot of praise from fans around the world.
The two also attended the BAFTAs in London, where Prince William
made jokes about how many actors have won prizes by playing members of the royal party
family. Although it was great to see William and Kate perform their royal duties
together they really put down the PDA during their most recent event.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are packing at the PDA
According to Express
Kate poured out the PDA during a recent event in South Wales. The duchess of
Cambridge was seen laying her hand on William’s shoulder during the
involvement in what turned out to be a rare show of affection for the couple.
The PDA happened when the two appeared at a lifeboat station
at The Mumbles. The couple later boarded one of the lifeboats and spoke with
crew members for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
Kate Middleton put on a red dress and a blue jacket for the
event and completed her look with a matching scarf and clutch.
Although the royal family experiences a lot of drama at the
For now, Prince William and Kate have kept their heads cool in public. It is
also interesting that, like most, they show more affection than ever before
members of the royal family are usually much more reserved in public institutions.
Brad Pitt lashes out at the royal family
While Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to express themselves
their love for each other, their appearance at the BAFTAs was not without some
controversy.
Brad Pitt was nominated for a prize at the ceremony, but was unable to attend due to earlier commitments. Instead, Margot Robbie accepted the prize and delivered a speech that Pitt wrote for the occasion.
In his acceptance speech, Pitt thanked everyone for their help
work hard and made a joke about the royals who made the following headlines
morning. The jab was aimed at Harry and Meghan, who currently live in it
Canada.
“He’s going to call this [BAFTA] Harry, because he’s real
excited to bring it back to the United States with him. His words, not mine, thanks! ”
Robbie shared.
William and Kate did not comment on Pitt’s excavation. The
however, cameras did notice the couple’s reaction to Robbie’s speech. The two
seemed to take the joke and laughed alongside everyone else.
In the light of Harry and Meghan’s exit, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to take on more royal duties in the coming years, which should give them enough opportunities to show a little more PDA.