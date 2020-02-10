Advertisement

Since Prince Harry and Meghan, the decision of the Duchess of Sussex to abandon their royal life, all eyes have been on how Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, deal with the fall-out. The body language of the couple is revealing, especially Kate, who seems to be ready to leave the drama behind.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan stunned the world with their January

Announcement 2020 that they were planning to “step back” as members of the royal family

hoping to escape the constant media control they were suffering.

The queen gave her blessing, gave a statement in support of their decision, and wished them all the best on their new journey.

Prince William and Kate continued the drama

After Meghan and Harry moved to Canada with Archie, royal fans shifted their focus to Prince William and Kate, wondering how they would make it after this gigantic family turmoil.

The Cambridges have continued their normal course of business, seem to miss no beat with their royal assignments and want to handle the service fairly well.

While analyzing their February visit to Mumbles in South Wales, energy reader Alison Ward explained to Express that the Cambridges are “on the same page,” but she noted some stress.

“The stress of recent times is subtly visible in their eyes,

especially Kate, but they know where they are going and what they want

“noted Ward.

Kate seems to feel a burden on her shoulders

If she feels some stress from the exit drama, there is also a sense of relief in the way Kate behaves herself. In particular, Kate looked very happy and at ease during the BAFTAs.

“It has been a perfect storm for the royal family lately

Kate has now taken up the largest position in the entire company, “body language expert Judi James told The Mirror.

James continued: “She is the new matriarch because while the

Queen is strong, she is getting older and needs that kind of support from

someone who can trust them. “

Kate’s confidence has been shown

The duchess has certainly shown an evolution from her early days with William when she felt less at ease when she adjusted to the spotlight. “In the early days, she would hide in William’s shadow,” James remarked, adding, “but it was clear from her appearance at the BAFTAs that all that has changed altogether. She is no longer dependent on him from a distance.”

James further noted that Kate’s confidence has allowed her and William to reach the “power pair mode” status, and added, “the path that Harry and Meghan had to follow, but Kate looks incredibly at ease in this new role. “

Furthermore, royal expert and author Ingrid Seward shared the

relief Kate can experience since Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal

family. “The recent fallout in between

Harry and William would have sucked her out, so she probably feels like one

enormous weight off her shoulders that she doesn’t have to worry about Meghan

influence more. “

Kate also enjoys her personal interests, since two of her children are in school and she now has time to do things that satisfy her, such as designing a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show.

“In earlier years, she always had to keep pace. Now she

can pursue her own interests more freely, ”

Seward shared.

