The late Princess Diana was one of the most influential figures of the 20th century. She joined the royal family in 1981 and became an icon all over the world.

Although Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, has never met the deceased Princess Diana, many people still cannot help but point to similarities between the two women. Kate has even been given a nickname that is very similar to that of Princess Diana of her admiring fans.

Princess Diana was called the “People’s Princess”

Princess Diana | Tim Graham photo library via Getty Images

Princess Diana had a few nicknames that she was named in her private life and in the press. One of the most sustainable was the ‘People’s Princess’.

Princess Diana received this nickname for her dedication to humanitarian work. Many royals also take on humanitarian work, but Princess Diana has put a lot of effort into being a true humanitarian. She was the patron of more than 100 different organizations with different causes, such as HIV / AIDS, homelessness, disabilities and more.

She was also very recognizable to the public. Although she was a princess, she did not shy away from talking about her struggles. Moreover, she radiated warmth and care when she met the people with whom her charities worked.

Kate Middleton is now called the “children’s princess.”

Just like Princess Diana, Kate has also touched the heart of the public. However, she did it by making contact with children and by promoting causes that promote the well-being of young people, and that is why she is now called the “children’s princess.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has been working with family-oriented charities for years. But she was surprised by fans recently as she embarked on a tour of different daily destinations in the UK to promote a national survey that enabled her to understand “the most important problems with families and communities” across the country.

An eyewitness that one of the centers Kate visited described the Duchess of Cambridge as “a natural talent” with children as she played and talked with them. Meanwhile, followers around the world praise Middleton on social media.

One person wrote: “I love seeing her with children. She interacts well with people of all ages, but with children she has a different kind of glow. She clearly loves them. “

Kate Middleton herself has three children

Perhaps it is not surprising to see that Kate is so dedicated to taking care of children. After all, she herself is the mother of three children: George (b. 2013), Charlotte (b. 2015) and Louis (b. 2018). There is no doubt that the well-being of her children is constantly at the forefront of her mind.

Kate is also praised for her parenting skills. For example, it is known that she limits her children’s screen time and often encourages them to play outside instead. One source that was once shared with Us Weekly is that Kate and her husband, Prince William, grew up without electronics, “believe in toys, play outside and encourage an active imagination.”

Moreover, Kate is a very practical parent and she really enjoys a bond with her children. She is a good cook herself, so sometimes she lets her children spend time with her in the kitchen. The children help her to make things such as pizza, pasta and salad.

More importantly, the future Queen consort is also in the footsteps of Princess Diana and is actively trying to be emotional for her children. Royal families are traditionally very formal, which means that there is often an emotional distance between parents and their children.

Princess Diana, however, broke this norm and tried to be close to her children. Kate has also done the same and it is clear that she is not afraid to give her children lots of hugs and let them know that they can come to her for everything.

