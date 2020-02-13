When Kate Middleton visited a farm in Northern Ireland, the first thing people noticed was how comfortable she was with the animals, including the snakes. Despite initial fears, Kate cheerfully picked up a corn snake named Sophie and commented on the texture of her scales. But some royal guards with eagle eyes saw her brown boots, a pair of Penelope Chilvers that she has owned for almost 16 years, along with a cornflower-blue cashmere turtleneck and some dark denim. While the austerity follows Queen ElizabethFor example, the casual appearance could not have been further away from the queen’s design for a royal wardrobe, and it is proof that Kate finds out how she can be authentic in her royal role.

In the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘S Royal Exit, Kate has increased the frequency of her public engagements. Most of these events are part of a national tour to promote the Five Big Questions survey, a project led by the Royal Foundation that aims to collect information and initiate a conversation about early childhood education in the UK Kingdom. Some of them have been informal. At the end of January she broke out black skinny jeans and a complicated cream-colored sweater when she visited the Stockwell Gardens kindergarten. And for other events, such as Tuesday’s visit to a rehabilitation hospital, she opted for a low-key dress, sometimes with a pattern, combined with a military-style jacket.

Together they are far from the prepier, more glamorous looks that she preferred when she first joined the royal family. But along with the boots she has held for a year and a half, Kate has revived and re-contextualized some of the pieces from that time, such as a gray Reiss blazer that she put on Wednesday afternoon for an event in Scotland. It is a great metaphor for how Kate’s style has developed over the past year: for more formal assignments she opts for something tailor-made and well-shaped, but during her daily events she opts for skinny jeans and sensible tops. In both situations she tries to use the wardrobe that she has been building for ten years.

Her approach to style also reflects the way she takes on her royal duties. In a recent feature film, the Telegraph spoke with royal insiders about how Kate turns her passion into a fundamental part of her royal career. “It’s much easier to speak up if you know what you’re talking about and are passionate about your topic,” an insider told the paper. “She has become an expert in early learning, she understands science and is respected in the industry because she has worked on it for the past eight years. But she also wants to find answers. This is about evidence-based research.”

Instead of raising awareness, Kate’s goal is to be at the front. Sometimes that means throwing away the tights and putting on jeans to handle a hose.

