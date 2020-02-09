Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

The body language of Prince William and Kate Middleton changed after Megxit

Prince William and Kate Middleton have become more affectionate in public

Prince William and Kate Middleton copy Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William are influenced in more ways by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Megxit.

In the past, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were not concerned with public expressions of affection, especially when formally engaged. But since Markle and Prince Harry quit as senior members of the royal family, they have become more relaxed.

It is possible that Prince William and Middleton copy the body language of Prince Harry and Markle. During a conversation with The Sun, expert Judi James confirmed that the royal couple was changing.

“The body language of the pair has always been turned on the boring side, but it is also always perfect for their royal role. However, William and Kate seem to bring more non-verbal cues and touches into their ‘routine’ post-Megxit, apparently understanding that they can push the boundaries a little without suffering from obsessive interest and criticism, “she said.

James also said that Middleton now triggers more tie-touch rituals when she and Prince William are in public, and the latter always seems to answer the gestures.

“We may not see the kind of intense tactile behavior we did from Harry and Meghan, but the increase in caring or mind-sharing touch shows a post-Megxit approach to a relaxation of the” rules, “James said.

Meanwhile, royal correspondent Emily Nash told hello! magazine that Prince William and Middleton do not usually engage in sensitive behavior because they think it is inappropriate and unprofessional to hold hands.

Nash said another possible reason why Prince William and Middleton do not hold hands in public is that they have to shake hands with many people. As such, the sweet gesture would be impractical.

“We know they are very affectionate and that sometimes comes across at more light-hearted moments, at sporting events or something like that, but you wouldn’t expect them to show that in a more formal situation,” she said.

The British prince William and Kate Middleton are depicted during a five-day visit to Pakistan. Photo: AFP / Aamir QURESHI

