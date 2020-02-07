Advertisement

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the BAFTAs last week and saw some celebrities fooling the royal family.

When the award ceremony was broadcast on television, the cameras waved to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the Rebel Wilson story, as well as the acceptance speech of Margot Robbie on behalf of the best actor winner, Brad Pitt.

The images showed Prince William and Middleton smiling uncomfortably at the jokes about Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. However, a source recently revealed that the couple’s responses were being edited to make them look like they were laughing.

While speaking with Fox News, sources revealed Prince William and Middleton were most offended by “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson. During her play, the funny woman pretended not to know the name of the location for the award ceremony.

Instead of calling it the Royal Albert Hall, Wilson called it the Royal Andrew and the Royal Harry.

Robbie, on the other hand, read Pitt’s speech, where the actor said he would call his trophy Harry because he is very excited to bring it back to the United States.

“This was not satisfied with the smiling faces you saw on the final edited version of the show,” said reporter Neil Sean.

Meanwhile, Sean also revealed that a birthmark told him that Prince William and Middleton will include a moral clause in their acceptance agreement to ensure that the same thing will not happen again next year.

“A mole also told me that to ensure that the royal family is not ashamed or fooled again at such a prestigious event as this … They will include a” moral clause “in their acceptance agreement to ensure ensure that the necessary respect is given to the royal couple who gave their time and support to such a wonderful film celebration and is respected, “he said.

In related news, body language expert Judi James analyzed the royal couple’s response to the BAFTAs. She told Express that Middleton did not know how to respond to the jokes, so she looked at Prince William to follow his reaction.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge participate in a reception on the occasion of the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace on January 20, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Yui Mok – WPA Pool / Getty Images

