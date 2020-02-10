Advertisement

Although fans were shocked when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their plan to retire as senior royals, Kate Middleton was reportedly relieved that she would not have to cross paths with her sister-in-law.

Since the announcement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, royal experts claim that Kate has become more confident and stepped out of Prince William’s shadow.

Ingrid Seward told The Mirror that although Kate did not feel threatened by Meghan, the Duchess of Cambridge is relieved that the “Suits” star has moved to Canada.

Advertisement

“The recent quarrel between Harry and William would have been exhausted for her, so she probably feels a huge weight on her shoulders that she no longer has to worry about Meghan’s influence,” she explained.

The royal commentator claimed that the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan has strengthened Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Kate. “The queen is very dependent on Kate because she is so stable – and she is just untouchable in everything she does right now. She is overjoyed with her,” Seward said.

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James noted that Kate’s appearance at the BAFTAs demonstrated that the 38-year-old embraces her high position in the royal family.

“It has been a perfect storm for the royal family lately, but Kate has now taken the largest position in the entire company. She is the new matriarch, because although the queen is strong, she is getting older and needs the support of someone she can trust, “James explained

“In the early days, she hid in the shadow of William, but it was clear from her appearance in the Baftas that all that has changed altogether. She is no longer dependent on him from a distance.”

Instead of allowing the exit of Meghan and Prince Harry to put the royal family in a downward spiral, James claimed that Kate and Prince William have picked up the slack.

“When we saw that they were in court with superstars, it was clear that they switched to the real power-saving mode. It is ironic because that is the way Harry and Meghan had to go, but Kate feels incredibly at ease in this new role. “

Meghan and Prince Harry are expected to resign in the spring of 2020 as working royals.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are pictured attending the EE British Academy Film Awards on February 2, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Gilbert – WPA Pool / Getty Images

.

Advertisement