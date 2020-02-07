Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Kate Middleton is said to feel stressed after the exit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The body language of Kate Middleton and Prince William was analyzed by experts

Kate Middleton and Prince William are still compatible with each other

Kate Middleton recently showed signs that she might have been stressed after the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bombing. Her negative feelings, however, have nothing to do with missing the royal couple.

While talking with Express, energy reader Alison Ward said that the stress of the Duchess of Cambridge comes primarily from the fact that her workload would increase after the departure of the royal couples. But even if this were the case, the mother of three remained focused.

“The stress of recent times is subtly visible in their eyes, especially Kate, but they know where they are going and what they want to achieve,” she said.

Advertisement

Ward also analyzed the body language of Prince William and Middleton during their royal engagement in South Wales and said the royal couple is on the same page. The way Prince William and Middleton looked into each other’s eyes and the way their bodies moved indicated compatibility, friendship and common values.

“As they walk, they move their arms towards each other, indicating warmth and connection,” she said.

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James said that Prince William and Middleton have become more relaxed after the Megxit of Prince Harry and Markle. While talking to The Sun, James said the royal couple seems to be bringing more non-verbal cues and touches into their routine.

Prince William and Middleton have also shown signs of their new relationship with the public. Last month, the Duke of Cambridge surprised his wife with a beautiful white rose during their royal engagement.

“Although he was deeply captivated by the crowd, Kate showed her dimples in smile and eye contact that she appreciated the romantic gesture of her shy-looking husband,” James said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also shown increasing rituals of pleasure and love without sacrificing royal tradition. The parents of Prince George and Princess Charlotte have also become more playful in public.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge participate in a reception on the occasion of the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace on January 20, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Yui Mok – WPA Pool / Getty Images

.

Advertisement