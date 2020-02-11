Advertisement

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is a woman with many talents, that is undeniable. From performing her royal duties with the ease and sophistication that we can expect from a future queen to her love of athletics, it almost seems like there is nothing that Kate can’t do.

Royal fans are certainly familiar with the story of how Kate met Prince William. The two became friends when they were both students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and that friendship eventually grew to much more.

Although Kate certainly reached her fairytale end, many people may not know exactly what grade she earned during her studies. The then girlfriend of Prince William graduated with a degree in art history, and it appears that she is quite gifted.

Advertisement

The duchess even made an impressive drawing for the church programs with her sister, Pippa’s wedding ceremony. This is just one of the ways that Kate looks so much like us, so let’s discuss how her favorite hobby could make her a queen of social media.

Kate Middleton is a great photographer

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson / Getty Images

We see so many photos of the royal family, but do we ever think about when they are actually behind the lens? Kate is quite the photographer and she has done quite impressive work over the years.

According to Grazia, the Duchess of Cambridge has been interested in photography since she was a young girl, and her skills have not remained unrecognizable. She has done some photography work for the million-dollar company, Party Pieces, owned by the Middleton family.

On a more personal level, Kate likes to take photos of her three children and is responsible for some of the nicest photos we’ve seen of them. Not only that, but she also stepped behind the camera to take some pictures for Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday.

It seems that Kate has a good photo opportunity when she sees one, and she never forgets to take the camera off at royal events when she sees something that she wants to remember forever.

Kate Middleton admitted that she is “enthusiastic” about photography

According to Kate herself, she is “enthusiastic” about photography. People report that this was the subject of her thesis and that she went much further than just taking personal photos.

The Duchess recently photographed Holocaust survivors for a special project, and there is no doubt that she loved doing this. We can see how much Kate really enjoys photography, because the National Portrait Gallery and Evelina London are two of her patrons.

So what are some of the famous photos for which she can claim the honor? Kate photographed her eldest son, Prince George, cuddling baby Charlotte shortly after her birth, and another from Charlotte six months later, dressed in a flowery dress with a beautiful pink sweater in Anmer Hall.

Kate Middleton’s favorite hobby can make her a queen of social media

View this post on Instagram

Learning photography is a fun and engaging way to help young people develop self-confidence and self-expression and to help develop new skills – today The Duchess of Cambridge joined two of its patrons, Action for Children and the Royal Photographic Society, for a special photography workshop. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Josh and young people from Action for Children for the Royal Photographic Society sessions, which included elements of photography, including portraits, light and color. The workshop, led by RPS honorary fellows Jillian Edelstein and Harry Borden, emphasized how photography offers a universal language for young people to express themselves and explore their thoughts and feelings. As part of her many years of work in the early years, The Duchess is on a mission to support organizations such as Action for Children, which aim to give every child the best possible start in life. Action for Children, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, is committed to helping vulnerable children, young people and their families in the UK. The charity’s 7,000 employees and volunteers had more than 522 services in the UK, improving the lives of 301,000 children, teenagers, parents, and caregivers last year. The Royal Photographic Society, of which De Hertogin became the patron today, is one of the oldest photographic associations in the world. It was founded in 1853 with the aim of promoting the art and science of photography. Her Majesty The Queen passed on the patronage to De Hertogin, after having played the role for 67 years. @actionforchildrenuk @royalphotographicsociety

A message shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on June 25, 2019 at 8.48 am PDT

Everyone knows that the royals don’t have personal social media accounts, but if they did, Kate would already be queen! She has done so much fantastic work and her social media would be absolutely amazing.

Kate even took part in a workshop and learned how to help children develop self-confidence through photography. She recently met young patients at Evelina London Children’s Hospital and learned all about how art is therapeutic for them.

Although it is unlikely that Kate will soon launch her own Instagram page, it would be spectacular if she did.

Advertisement