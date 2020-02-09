Advertisement

The mystery behind the young Kate (Hannah Zeile) and Marc’s (Austin Abrams) relationship is finally revealed in This Is Us season 4, episode 13. Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) episode Three major trilogy entitled “A Hell of a Week: Part Three “Follows the solo arches of Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). And easily judging by the first two episodes, Kate’s storyline is about to expand beyond imagination. So what does the This Is Us team have for viewers in store after a two-week break? According to the cast and crew, the teenage Kate we know and love, will leave forever on 11 February.

The relationship between Marc and Kate starts in season 4 of “This Is Us”

During the fourth season of This Is Us, the writers built the relationship between Marc and Kate. The couple meets in “Flip a Coin”, where Marc Kate offered a job at a record store.

Later, in “Storybook Love”, Marc arrives unannounced at a Pearson family dinner. He also introduces himself as Kate’s boyfriend. Both instances are used to emphasize the character of Marc, according to executive producer Elizabeth Berger in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“That will prove to be absolutely symbolic of Marc’s greater personality,” Berger said. “He is clearly someone who goes for what he wants and feels entitled to come to a place, even when he is not invited. And we really feel that this is a bit of a way out where we are going and where this is going. man stands for. “

Later, to this day, Kate and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) find dinner polaroids. They seem to enjoy the memories until Kate discovers a photo with Marc, her smile disappears immediately.

“I tried so hard to keep it together that year after your father died,” Rebecca tells Kate. She then admits that she just wanted to believe that her children were happy. And finally “she didn’t see what was going on”.

Then talk to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Isaac Aptaker confirmed that fans of This Is Us should be worried about Kate.

“Fans need to worry,” Aptaker said. “I mean, there is something ominous about it, the way Rebecca and Kate are talking about that relationship today. And although he now seems like a sweet boy, it certainly doesn’t seem like it didn’t end well for Kate.”

Marc leaves Kate in the “This Is Us” season 4 Episode 13 promo trailer

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9h144qkAD0 (/ embed)

Now viewers Kate and Marc have not seen much since ‘Storybook Love’. Of course Kate’s boyfriend has turned up a few times. However, the moments are always a little alarming. It is also clear that the Pearson family does not approve of their relationship.

In the “Hell of a Week” episodes of Kevin and Randall, Kate gets into a fight with Marc on the phone. She wonders why he is angry with her. Meanwhile, teenager Kevin (Logan Shroyer) and Randall (Niles Fitch) have been confused as to why Kate is still together with the “greaseball” known as Marc.

Towards the end of both episodes, fans are increasingly worried about Kate. The Big Three are all back in town to celebrate Rebecca’s birthday. However, dinner has been canceled and something is very wrong.

Austin Abrams as Marc, Hannah Zeile as Kate in “This Is Us” | Ron Batzdorff / NBC

“I’m worried about Kate,” Rebecca tells Kevin. “She drove Marc to the cabin. She just called me crying. I think she’s in trouble, Kev. We have to go get her. “

Then in the promo for This Is Us season 4, episode 13, things start to come together. Viewers see a glimpse of the argument of Kate and Rebecca. In the beginning, Rebecca says she’s not comfortable with Marc. “I don’t want you to like him, I like him,” says Kate.

The trailer shot ahead to Marc and Kate who still had a fight. It looks like they’re in the middle of the forest. But then Marc kicks Kate out of his car.

“I can’t even look at your face,” he shouts, throwing her coat out the door. The This Is Us preview ends with Marc leaving Kate, stranded in the middle of the night.

Marc will change Kate’s life to season 4 of “This Is Us”

On February 4, Shroyer talked about the twin sister of his This Is Us character, revealing that Kate’s trilogy episode will change her forever.

“It is very important what happens, especially in this episode and the upcoming episodes,” Shroyer said. “It definitely changes Kate’s life.”

The actor also shared Kevin, maybe he should step up his game to support his family.

“I wouldn’t say Kate and Kevin are super aligned now,” Shroyer said. “Their relationship is fundamental to who they are and we are starting to see more adult shoes that Kevin needs to fill.”

Meanwhile, in November 2019, Aptaker and Berger spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the long-term toll Kate’s relationship with Marc will have.

“Kate is now 39 years old and a very functioning woman, so she left the relationship somewhat intact in the long run,” Berger said. “But I think it was certainly a formative relationship and it was a relationship that left serious emotional wounds.”

Aptaker added: “It is definitely going to an unhealthy place that will have a big impact on Kate and will stay with her in recent years.”

So how will the behavior of Marc teen Kate actually influence the future? In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Berger showed that there might be something parallel to Kate’s marriage to Toby (Chris Sullivan). She said:

I think all those intense teenage relationships tend to stay with us and form patterns and leave those impressions that never really disappear. So we’ll see how a part of Kate was formed by this relationship with Marc – and how that could affect her current relationship.

