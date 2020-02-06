Advertisement

Katie Holmes recently posed for a sexy photo shoot and she spoke frankly about her life and work. In her interview, the actress shared some positivity while talking about how she manages to stay happy.

Photos from the photo shoot at Flaunt show Holmes in various black and green outfits that show off her slender legs and sexy figure. In the interview she spoke about her upcoming movie “The Secret: Dare To Dream,” which is based on a popular self-help book.

Holmes acknowledged that it is not always easy to make a film from a self-help book. She said, however, that the writers have done a good job with the script of “The Secret.” The story is about someone who faces challenges in life, but things turn around after they have learned to have hope and accept love.

Asked about her secret to stay positive, Holmes said she laughs a lot with her friends. The actress has also incorporated positivity into the way she looks at things and events. She explained that if things don’t go well, she tries to see the humor in it.

Apart from staying positive in life, Holmes is also comfortable with its natural appearance. Earlier this month, she was seen without makeup in Manhattan, Daily Mail reported. She wore a black and white printed top, cream colored pants, a black overcoat and matching boots for the outing.

Holmes was previously seen in an art store in Brooklyn, Daily Mail reported. She bundled herself together with a gray jacket and a pink scarf. The actress seems to spend time painting, because her shoes and pants had stains of paint.

Apart from “The Secret”, Holmes will be featured this year in the movie “Brahms: The Boy II”. The sequel ‘Brahms’ will be released on February 21 and the self-help film will appear on April 17.

Katie Holmes attends Z100’s Jingle Ball 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, December 7, 2018 Photo: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

