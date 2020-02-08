Advertisement

The result should be most important in next week’s trading, Jim Cramer told Mad Money viewers on Friday. However, investors should exercise caution, he said. Result reports can be interrupted at any time by further reports on the corona virus.

Cramer’s schedule for the next week starts on Monday by winning Allergan (AGN) – Get last quarter report as an independent company. Cramer said he expected to hear good things. We are also here from Restaurant Brands (QSR) – Get Report, but Cramer said he preferred Wendy’s (WHOM) – Get the report. He was optimistic about XPO Logistics (XPO) – Get the report.

Next we hear from Hasbro on Tuesday (HAS) – Get report, Under Armor (UAA) – Get report and Lyft (LYFT) – Get the report. Hasbro will likely feel that the slowdown has led to a crisis in China, and Under Armor is still a comeback story, Cramer said, but he was optimistic about Lyft.

Revenue comes on Wednesday with CVS Health (CVS) – Get report, Shopify (BUSINESS) – Get Report and Barrick Gold (GOLD) – Get Report – and Cramer was optimistic about all three. We also hear about Applied Materials (AMAT) – Get Report, another Cramer favorite, and Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Get Report, which Cramer said was a “show me” story.

For Thursday, Cramer liked PepsiCo (PEP) – Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) – Get the report and DexCom (DXCM) – Get Report, but he was bearish on Kraft Heinz (KHC) – Get report, waste management (WM) – Get Report and especially Expedia (EXPE) – Get a report that will undoubtedly result in a coronavirus hit.

On Friday we finally hear from Newell Brands (NWL) – Get Report, but Cramer said he didn’t expect anything good from this difficult company.

At the time of publication, Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS had a position in CVS, CSCO, PEP, NVDA.

