President Donald Trump told the Utah governor on Monday to “keep” Senator Mitt Romney.

President Trump spoke about Romney during a meeting with U.S. governors on Monday, where he had a lively discussion on the podium.

Speaking to Utah Governor Gary Herbert, Trump asked, “How is Mitt Romney doing?”

“I didn’t speak to him,” Herbert replied.

“You keep him, we don’t want him,” Trump said when many of the room giggled.

Trump continues to criticize Romney as the only Republican senator to vote for the conviction and dismissal of the president in the Senate impeachment process last week.

“Say hello to the people of Utah and tell them,” I’m sorry for Mitt Romney, “Trump said to Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) last week during a speech in the White House after he was acquitted.

“We can say that Mike Lee is by far the most popular senator in the state,” he added.

According to a UtahPolicy.com poll, President Trump is popular in Utah with 52 percent of voters agreeing to his professional performance.

According to a UtahPolicy.com survey, Romney registration numbers were already under water in January.

Only 36 percent of Utah voters said they agreed to Romney’s work, while 49 percent said they didn’t.

This poll took place on January 16 and 30 before Romney voted against the president.

