February 12, 2020, 8:29 a.m.

Erin Robinson

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 at 8:29 am

by

Erin Robinson

GEORGE, Wash. – The Watershed lineup is here!

Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett will be leading the festival this summer.

Shedders! Get ready for a party with @KeithUrban, @DierksBentley, @ThomasRhett and many others this summer at #WatershedFest!

Camping & Passes will be sold on Friday, February 21st at 10am PST. https://t.co/LnV4AgYV7g pic.twitter.com/MkWzlWNb6K

– Watershed Festival (@WatershedFest) February 12, 2020

Other top artists include Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington and Jon Pardi.

The annual country music festival takes place from July 31 to August 1 at the Gorge Amphitheater.

Camping and passes will go on sale on Friday, February 21st at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought here.

RELATED: Numerous upcoming concerts at the Gorge Amptheatre

RELATED: Brad Paisley will play the canyon this May

RELATED: Chris Stapleton is playing the canyon this summer