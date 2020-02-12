February 12, 2020, 8:29 a.m.
Erin Robinson
Posted: Feb 12, 2020 at 8:29 am
by
Erin Robinson
GEORGE, Wash. – The Watershed lineup is here!
Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett will be leading the festival this summer.
Shedders! Get ready for a party with @KeithUrban, @DierksBentley, @ThomasRhett and many others this summer at #WatershedFest!
Camping & Passes will be sold on Friday, February 21st at 10am PST. https://t.co/LnV4AgYV7g pic.twitter.com/MkWzlWNb6K
– Watershed Festival (@WatershedFest) February 12, 2020
Other top artists include Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington and Jon Pardi.
The annual country music festival takes place from July 31 to August 1 at the Gorge Amphitheater.
Camping and passes will go on sale on Friday, February 21st at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought here.
RELATED: Numerous upcoming concerts at the Gorge Amptheatre
RELATED: Brad Paisley will play the canyon this May
RELATED: Chris Stapleton is playing the canyon this summer