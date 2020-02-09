Advertisement

New Delhi: Exactly 25 hours after the electoral deadline, the election commission announced on Sunday that 62.59 percent of the 1.47 million voters in Delhi had exercised their right to vote for the 70-member assembly. Although the deadline was 6:00 p.m., the vote lasted until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday in around 100 booths where voters had access before the specified time.

Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the unusual “delay” in the release of the survey data and said it was “absolutely shocking” that the EK had not released the number a few hours after the poll ended. The ruling Aam Aadmi party also raised serious questions about the security of electronic voting machines and claimed that attempts were being made to manipulate them to “affect” the outcome of the election.

However, a senior EU official made it clear that all EVMs used for the elections had been sealed in front of party representatives and taken directly to the security rooms by the polling stations. He said a multi-layer security system with 24×7 CCTV surveillance was installed in the counting center for the security of the voting machines.

Many BJP leaders are optimistic that the majority of voters who voted after 5 p.m. were party friends and could easily tip the election result in their favor. A BJP candidate from a constituency in East Delhi said the party could win 32 seats with its ally, Shiromani Akali Dal, by receiving 34.1 percent of the vote in the 2013 general election. However, the saffron party had shrunk to just three seats after its share of the vote in the 2015 parliamentary elections only dropped by 0.9 percent.

Delhi election leader Ranbir Singh Singh said that there was “no unusual delay” in the announcement of the final turnout, as returning officers spent the night checking the data to make sure it was correct.

Mr. Singh shared the polling dates and said Saturday voter turnout was five percent lower than in the previous parliamentary election in 2015. He said the highest poll was 71.6 percent

Ballimaran constituency was reported, while the lowest was in Delhi Cantonment, where 45.4 percent of respondents were reported.

Before the election committee announced the turnout, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted: “Absolutely shocking. What does EC do? Why don’t they release voter turnout numbers a few hours after the poll? “

Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia asked the election committee whether it had not yet received the final turnout from the BJP office. In a tweet, he said: “The leaders of the BJP state the turnout and, on the other hand, the election commission was unable to state the final percentage of votes 24 hours after the vote ended. Are you waiting for the BJP office? to give you the final number? “

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh went one step further and claimed that “something is boiling” and “a game is being played secretly”. He said, “This may be the first time in the country’s 70-year history that the Electoral Commission is unwilling to publish the final turnout.”

Mr. Singh also tweeted a few videos saying that voting machines were illegally taken away. “Doesn’t the reserve (armed forces) go with the EVM? This official was caught with an EVM by people from Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in the Babarpur Assembly constituency, ”said the tweet with one of the videos. The other video showed how voting machines were transported on a street where these EVMs are taken. There are no centers nearby. “

The exit polls on Saturday had predicted an easy win for the AAP, which was trying to keep power on a developmental plank, against the BJP, which was waging an aggressive campaign on anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

However, BJP leaders said the exit poll results will “fail” because they did not take into account the voices polled in the evening. A BJP chairman said the poll had continued past the scheduled time of 6:00 p.m. while the election results were released shortly after. “How can it be representative?” He asked.

The BJP chairman also said the vote was “sluggish” in the early hours and only took place in the late afternoon when the BJP workers actively asked voters to reach polling stations. About 15 percent of the voters had appeared in the first three hours of the election. At 3 p.m., the turnout had only reached the 30 percent mark.

