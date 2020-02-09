Advertisement

Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Sunday that the election commission’s delay was “absolutely shocking” and wondered why the election panel failed to announce the final turnout a few hours after the election ended.

“Absolutely shocking. What does EC do? Why don’t they publish voter turnout a few hours after the election? Kejriwal asked in a tweet.

The last percentage given by the Commission on Saturday evening for voting was 61.46 percent. The vote in the state capital for the election of a new government ended on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. after a small turnout in the morning. As the day progressed, more and more people in Delhi went to polling stations to vote.

Senior Aam Aadmi party leader Sanjay Singh said that this may be the first time in the country’s history that the election commission is unwilling to release voter turnout data after polls are complete.

The 2020 Delhi Assembly election took place on February 8 in a single phase. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had 24 new faces for the elections.

Surveys on the parliamentary election in Delhi have predicted a comfortable victory for the current dispensation – the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP had won an overwhelming victory in the last parliamentary elections in 2015. It won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly and reduced the Bharatiya Janata party to just three seats. Congress had closed a gap in the last general election in Delhi.

The result of the election will be announced on February 11th after the votes have been counted.

