Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal and his family cast their votes on Saturday. | Twitter | @ArvindKejriwal

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, President Ram Nath Kovind and Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu were among the early voters when the parliamentary elections in Delhi began.

Advertisement

दिल्दिल: राष्ष्ट राम नाथ थ नेार राष्सवित्ट भवन के.डॉार्जेंद प्रसाभवन डॉ्केंद विद्याय में अपना वोट वोटाला। # DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/DkeBfJxE4o

– ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 8, 2020

Kejriwal, head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the constituency of the New Delhi Assembly, cast his vote with his family. He then tweeted a picture where he and his family saw their inked fingers. Accompanying the image was a request for young voters to exercise their right to vote.

Voted with my family, including my first-time voter son. Encourage all young voters to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy. pic.twitter.com/QU8wUZ18hv

– Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

Also among the early voters were senior congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Delhi: Congressman Rahul Gandhi leaves the country after voting at a polling station in Aurangzeb Alley. # DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/BXvZcEu5VG

– ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Priyanka spoke to reporters outside her polling station, where reports say voting was slow, and asked people to vote. “Don’t be lazy, come out and vote,” she said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, who represents East Delhi in Lok Sabha, were among other high-profile voters.

दिल्दिल: पूर्पूर प्रधारध्नमंत डॉ. # DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/xrnkSWUBFm

– ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 8, 2020

Was colored with my whole family! Did you? pic.twitter.com/dTZ8BVVws8

– Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 8, 2020

There was also a hint of Bollywood star power when Delhi-born actress Taapsee Pannu coordinated with her family. She also shared a photo on Twitter with a message asking others to go out and vote.

Pannu Parivaar voted.

Did you? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts pic.twitter.com/LdynINfI0P

– taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 8, 2020

According to the Indian election commission, the turnout in the state capital from 12.00 p.m. was a dark 15.59 percent. In the last elections in 2015, Delhi had the highest turnout ever with 67 percent.

Also read: The Delhi voters lost something between Shaheen Bagh and Hanuman Chalisa

Get people to vote

The electoral commission launched a campaign entitled “Dilli ke dabang” in order to ensure that voters could actively participate in the Delhi elections.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to vote and celebrate the “Festival of Democracy”.

दिल्दिल विधानसभा चुनाव के के आजामतद का दिन दिन है सभी मतदामतदात से मेरी मेरी्संखा य्लोकतंत र इस महोत्महोत सव में्लोकतंत र और वोटिंगा नया रिकॉर्रिकॉर डाबन।

Encourage people in Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), February 8, 2020

Modi was one of the main fighters of the BJP in a bitter campaign between his party and the AAP, with Congress remaining on the sidelines.

The votes will be counted on February 11th.

Also read: Voting begins in Delhi amid strict security precautions. 672 candidates fight for 70 seats

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message



Advertisement