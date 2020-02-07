Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Dwarka, Delhi, Tuesday. | PTI file

New Delhi: On February 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally in Dwarka that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had deprived the population of Delhi of the benefits of central government programs for the poor.

“The government in Delhi doesn’t care about the lives of the people who live here. What is the fault of the homeless who cannot get houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana? What is the fault of farmers for not receiving Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi’s benefits? Why did the daily commuters suffer because the fourth stage of the Delhi subway upgrade was not approved by the city government for two years? Modi asked.

The PM was not there.

In the past five years, the AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal has refused to implement Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala and PM-Kisan.

While the poor can be treated in private hospitals under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) rate in Delhi, they have no insurance coverage that Ayushman Bharat, a central government system, offers.

Health insurance provides coverage of 1.5 rupees per family per year.

Similarly, Delhi homeless cannot benefit from PMAY or the Ujjwala program, which provides LPG connections for women from households below the poverty line (Below Poverty Line, BPL).

Farmers in the rural outskirts of Delhi have been excluded from PM-Kisan, the central system that offers farming families a minimum income of 6,000 rupees per year.

However, the residents of Delhi have mixed feelings about the situation resulting from the BJP-AAP initiative in the national capital.

There are many like Lal Bahadur, 51, an electrician who works at the New Friends Colony in Bharat Nagar and doesn’t care that AAP doesn’t implement central plans.

“Even if Ayushman Bharat was not implemented in Delhi, the poor can now go to Mohalla clinics and, if necessary, to large hospitals to be treated under the EMS rate. No hospital can refuse, ”said Bahadur, speaking to ThePrint. “It happened because of Kejriwal. The contingent was there earlier, but the hospitals didn’t enforce it. Kejriwal made sure that they implement it. “

Brij Mohan, who has a tea room in Kalkaji, said he had previously supported BJP, but the party had “done little” to improve its standard of living. “My children go to a state school and receive adequate education. I can afford to take them out now and then because I can save now. I don’t have to fork out anything to use electricity and water. “

He added: “There is a Pucca street in my area. After all that, I’m fine if I don’t get PMAY or Ayushman Bharat. I can still go to the Mohalla Clinic or go to a private hospital for treatment. “

Mohan’s neighbor Surya agreed: “The BJP keeps talking about how Ayushman Bharat has revolutionized healthcare across India. But if the hospital services in UP and Bihar were so good, why do so many people from these states keep coming to Delhi for treatment? “

Surya Kumar, a resident of Badarpur in Delhi, is upset by the fact that residents are denied the benefits of the central government.

“Tell us, are we different from others in the rest of India?” Asked Kumar. “Why should we be denied the benefits of programs like Ujjwala or PM-Kisan? It’s only for people like us. ”

“Kejriwal does not want to deviate from his own governance model”

According to political analysts, AAP’s refusal to implement the Modi government’s plans could be more than a clash of egotists because Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t want to distract the narrative from his own leadership and development model.

Almost two decades before the AAP government came to power in 2015, Delhi was known for the development model initiated by the then Prime Minister Sheila Dikshit. During her tenure, the city got CNG buses and auto rickshaws, low-floor buses, and a network of subways and overpasses.

But Kejriwal has managed to successfully focus on programs launched by his government, be it school reforms or Mohalla clinics.

“Kejriwal is no different from others. He has mobilized the campaign to focus on what he has been doing for five years. The BJP is trying to direct its campaign towards Hindutva’s ideology, the implementation of the Citizenship Change Act, the abolition of Kashmiri Article 370, etc. Rahul Verma, Fellow at the Center for Political Research said.

According to political analysts, Kejriwal is aware that if his government does not implement central programs, he will have to introduce his own version of welfare programs, such as the provision of improved school services or Mohalla clinics.

Kejriwal CMs was followed by non-BJP countries such as West Bengal and Odisha, where the state governments introduced their own version of welfare systems.

In West Bengal, for example, the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee has the Nirmal Bangla program instead of the Swachh Bharat mission, one of the Modi’s government’s flagship programs, to free India from open bowel movements. The Trinamool government has also refused to be part of the central government’s Smart Cities project.

Another flagship program of the central government that Bengal has not implemented is Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, which aims to improve the girl’s health. The Kanyashree program already exists, which gives girls between the ages of 13 and 18 1,000 rupees each year so that they can continue studying and remain unmarried until the age of 18.

Other states like Odisha have also mimicked a similar model of tracking state-specific regulations rather than implementing central ones. The Odisha government has the Krushak Aid for Living and Increasing Income (KALIA) in place of PM-Kisan.

AAP officials say the BJP’s allegations are “total error”

The BJP may have made failing to implement key regulations one of its electoral problems, but those responsible at AAP describe the charges as “utter error”.

“If we don’t implement a central system, it’s because we can better coordinate it with people. Ayushman Bharat is an inferior program that affects only a small portion of the population, ”said a senior AAP leader who refused to be named. “Our Mohalla clinics affect everyone in the city.”

The AAP leader accused the BJP of pursuing “low-level politics”. “The BJP, including the Prime Minister, keeps saying that Delhi has not implemented PMAY. But tell me, where is the land in the capital available to build houses? If the center gives us land, we will be more than happy to build houses under PMAY. ”

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, trade union health minister and Delhi BJP MP, is however convinced that people would vote AAP for their “double speech and failure to allow Delhi residents to use central systems.”

“To date, 75 percent of people in the rest of the country have benefited from Ayushman Bharat. However, the poor in Delhi were deprived of the benefit because of the AAP government’s refusal to implement the program, ”said Harsh Vardhan.

