Kellogg shares (K) – Get Report declined on Thursday as investors were startled by the company’s weaker than expected 2020 outlook.

Kellogg’s share price fell 6.5% to $ 64.85 a share after the Frosted Flakes, Pop-Tarts and Pringles manufacturer predicted an adjusted 3% to 4% drop in earnings per share in 2020.

Analysts interviewed by FactSet expected Kellogg earnings to increase 3.6% to $ 4.03 per share in 2020.

Still, Kellogg’s fourth quarter 2019 numbers exceeded analyst estimates.

Kellogg reported earnings per share of 91 cents, down from the 86 cents that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research had expected. Kellogg also saw slight sales growth of $ 3.22 billion in the last three months of 2019, compared to $ 3.19 billion forecast by analysts.

A year earlier, Kellogg had net sales of $ 3.32 billion.

The turmoil in stock prices comes when Kellogg advances an ambitious restructuring plan.

The company sold its fruit snack, pie crust, biscuit, and ice cream cone business last July, which had a negative impact on earnings, at least in the short term, while struggling with “higher input costs,” Zacks noted.

However, the Pringles brand, the Nutrition Bar RXBAR and an investment in the Nigerian food distribution company Multipro were eye-catchers on Kellogg’s balance sheet.

“By implementing our Deploy for Growth strategy, we have been able to increase sales for the full year,” said Steve Cahillane, CEO and Chairman of Kellogg.

