Kelowna, BC: Sept. 29, 2017 – Mugshot for John Michael Aronson, with no permanent address in Kelowna. [PNG Merlin Archive]

HANDOUT / PNG

A Kelowna man who has promised a judge a legal life is accused of leading the police in a high-speed hunt after he was released from prison.

“I’m sorry for what I did and you won’t see me here again,” said John Michael Aronson to the judge on September 23, 2019.

But Aronson was back at the Kelowna court on Monday to file charges of police persecution that later led to a multiple vehicle accident on September 23.

Aronson is accused of escaping the police, driving a vehicle dangerously, driving during disqualification and probation violation. Aronson was in a wheelchair and emerged from prison by video connection during the short procedure.

The multiple charges came after the police tried to stop a driver on the W. R. Bennett Bridge. The driver ignored the police, turned off Boucherie Road and hit three other vehicles, RCMP said at the time.

The driver of the persecuted vehicle police was caught in his car and was taken to Kelowna General Hospital. The other drivers involved in the collision were not seriously injured.

Earlier that day, Aronson was released after being sentenced to a time when he was already in custody.

In January 2019, Aronson was shot twice by the police in the parking lot at the Orchard Park shopping center. While fleeing the police, Aronson had stolen a standing car from the CIBC branch and tried to continue his escape.

The police feared he would run over them and shot Aronson in the stomach and leg.

Aronson was then mistreated by two police dogs. He spent six days in a medical coma, was in the hospital for almost a month, underwent several operations, and is now walking with a stick.

At the September court, Aronson was full of remorse.

“Almost dying was an eye-opening experience,” he said to Tam. “I’m sorry for what I’ve done and you won’t see me here again.”

Aronson, a carpenter by profession with three young children, said at the hearing that he hoped to get the life back on a long history of crime and drug abuse.

During much of January 2019, the judge said, Aronson raged through the streets of Kelowna, ignoring an earlier driving ban, exceeding the advertised speed limits by up to 50 km / h and running red lights.

On January 22, 2019, Aronson used bear spray on the window of a driver who had upset him on the William R. Bennett Bridge.

