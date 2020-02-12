Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now

A summary of the soccer highlights of the boys from Orange County on Wednesday:

Alessandro Benitez scored a hat-trick for Kennedy, which led to a 3-2 win over Garden Grove in Kennedy High in Wednesday’s first round of CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs.

Benitez scored two goals in the first half and his third goal gave Fighting Irish (14-4-4) a 3-0 lead at the start of the second half.

The Argonauts scored two goals to 3-2, but Kennedy’s goalkeeper Gilbert Baltazar scored a Garden Grove penalty that contributed to the win.

On to the second round! # khigh4life🍀 # lapalma🌴 # Fightingirish🍀 @ khigh4life # Fußball⚽️ @kennedyboyssoccer #cifplayoffs https://t.co/clTQhWOSDb pic.twitter.com/WhWKg5KeAE

– Kennedy Athletics (@khighathletics), February 13, 2020

In other games Wednesday:

Department 1

Servite 2, Corona del Mar 0: Servite started its postseason campaign with a shutout in a first round game in Division 1.

After a goalless first half, the brothers scored goals from Jesus Melgoza and Eduardo Villeda, while David Mitzner scored three saves to win.

Servite (10-5-7) will face Aliso Niguel in the second round on Friday. The Wolverines defeated Paramount 3-1 in the first round.

Santa Ana 2, San Juan Hills 0: Santa Ana won an overall victory over San Juan Hills

Paul Carrillo and Rodney Hernandez found the end for the Saints (19-3-3), who will face Downey or Millikan in the next round.

Department 2

El Dorado 3, Segerstrom 1: Ryan Bethencourt, Paul Petredes and Nico Medina each scored a goal for El Dorado.

The Golden Hawks (11-10-5) scored two goals against the Jaguars in the second half. They will play Redondo Union in the second round on Friday.

La Habra 4, Estancia 0: Brady Hart scored and scored two assists for La Habra in their 4-0 win over Estancia.

The Highlanders (16-6-4) also received goals from Tanner Coombs, Sebastian Romero and Gabriel Castro.

La Habra will travel to Newport Harbor for the second round game on Friday.

Department 4

Canyon 3, Cypress 0: Canyon scored three goals in the first half and defeated Cypress.

Kevin Mendez, Danny Soto and Gavin Lukasca each scored a goal for the Comanches (14-2-4).

Canyon meets Los Osos in the second round.