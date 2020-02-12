Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now
A summary of the soccer highlights of the boys from Orange County on Wednesday:
Alessandro Benitez scored a hat-trick for Kennedy, which led to a 3-2 win over Garden Grove in Kennedy High in Wednesday’s first round of CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs.
Benitez scored two goals in the first half and his third goal gave Fighting Irish (14-4-4) a 3-0 lead at the start of the second half.
The Argonauts scored two goals to 3-2, but Kennedy’s goalkeeper Gilbert Baltazar scored a Garden Grove penalty that contributed to the win.
On to the second round! # khigh4life🍀 # lapalma🌴 # Fightingirish🍀 @ khigh4life # Fußball⚽️ @kennedyboyssoccer #cifplayoffs https://t.co/clTQhWOSDb pic.twitter.com/WhWKg5KeAE
– Kennedy Athletics (@khighathletics), February 13, 2020
In other games Wednesday:
Department 1
Servite 2, Corona del Mar 0: Servite started its postseason campaign with a shutout in a first round game in Division 1.
After a goalless first half, the brothers scored goals from Jesus Melgoza and Eduardo Villeda, while David Mitzner scored three saves to win.
Servite (10-5-7) will face Aliso Niguel in the second round on Friday. The Wolverines defeated Paramount 3-1 in the first round.
Santa Ana 2, San Juan Hills 0: Santa Ana won an overall victory over San Juan Hills
Paul Carrillo and Rodney Hernandez found the end for the Saints (19-3-3), who will face Downey or Millikan in the next round.
Department 2
El Dorado 3, Segerstrom 1: Ryan Bethencourt, Paul Petredes and Nico Medina each scored a goal for El Dorado.
The Golden Hawks (11-10-5) scored two goals against the Jaguars in the second half. They will play Redondo Union in the second round on Friday.
La Habra 4, Estancia 0: Brady Hart scored and scored two assists for La Habra in their 4-0 win over Estancia.
The Highlanders (16-6-4) also received goals from Tanner Coombs, Sebastian Romero and Gabriel Castro.
La Habra will travel to Newport Harbor for the second round game on Friday.
Department 4
Canyon 3, Cypress 0: Canyon scored three goals in the first half and defeated Cypress.
Kevin Mendez, Danny Soto and Gavin Lukasca each scored a goal for the Comanches (14-2-4).
Canyon meets Los Osos in the second round.