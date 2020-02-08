Advertisement

Jason Kenney chose to join Ontario colleague Doug Ford in the Democratic doghouse on Saturday, while Alberta’s prime minister spoke out about progressive presidential hopefuls who had promised to block controversial Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

With Ford seeking shelter from the backlash for criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders the day before, Kenney chose to lean in and accuse certain Democratic presidential candidates – he didn’t mention names – of betraying a close neighbor and ally and anything but endorsing energy imports from “regressive regimes” in the Middle East.

“Many of them rightly admire Canada as a progressive liberal democracy, as a close friend and ally of the United States,” Kenney said, answering a question he had not been asked at a joint Ford news conference with Ford, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Francois Legault in Quebec and Blaine Higgs from New Brunswick.

“Why would they risk tearing an agreement that will form the basis for a Canadian investment of billions of dollars in this country to become an even larger and more reliable safe energy source?”

Sanders, an independent from Vermont, has made a commitment to block Keystone XL when he becomes president, as does his progressive rival, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Others, such as Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former vice president Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg – the mayor of South Bend, Ind., And a suspected front runner along with Sanders after last week’s snapped Iowa caucuses – are covering their bets.

Kenney compared Keystone XL’s opposition to endorsing more and more oil imports from the OPEC dictatorship in the Middle East, tacit approval of regressive regimes that have no environmental transparency, lower environmental standards and no respect for human rights – in many cases regimes that violence, conflict and extremism are spreading all over the world. “

“Why are they willing to do great economic damage to their best friend and ally, the most progressive and liberal energy source on Earth, when they don’t threaten to ban OPEC imports into the United States?”

The prime ministers were in the US capital to promote trade relations with state leaders and to celebrate and reinforce the importance of the US-Mexico-Canada agreement, which is expected to come into effect later this summer after it has been ratified in the lower house.

Ford caught the attention of that mission on Friday when he described the prospect of a Sanders presidency as “scary” and punished Pelosi for tearing her copy of Trump’s comments after Tuesday’s trade union speech on Capitol Hill.

“Let me tell you why I am here,” Ford said when asked if he had feelings. “I am laser-focused to ensure that we work with other governors – and I don’t care what political line they come from; they can be Democrats, they can be Republicans. I am going to work with whoever chosen … to make sure ensuring that we continue to create jobs, economic development, and build relationships. “

Kenney has already made it clear that re-enabling and disabling the Keystone XL project is high on his agenda this weekend, which may explain why he chose to take the fire away from Ford.

“This friendship, this alliance, must be a two-way street,” he said.

“One of the greatest things that Canada represents for this country is energy security and energy independence. As long as that energy is needed in this country, I think Americans would prefer it to be developed in North America by North Americans, including Canadians, in instead of being sent here by Saudi Arabia and OPEC dictatorships. “

Ford would not recognize “rumors” that the White House is considering a withdrawal from the World Trade Organization’s $ 1.7 trillion General Procurement Agreement, a long-standing compact designed to protect shared access to government contracts around the world against domestic protectionist policies. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday that she had raised the issue with US trade ambassador Robert Lighthizer, but would not explain that.

With similar procurement provisions that once covered Canada under NAFTA, no longer in the USMCA, protectionist sentiment in the US under the so-called “Buy American” laws could become a new challenge for Canadian companies and governments in an era of managed trade.

“That is precisely why we are here – building our relationships with our respective counterparts and everyone we can, frankly speaking, within the US government,” said Moe, who heads the delegation as president of the Council of the Federation of this year.

Despite the USMCA, Canada and the US still have no end to trade-irritating substances to wrestle with, said Moe, including Keystone, the ever-present dispute over softwood, country of origin labeling rules that limit Canadian imports, and the constant prospect of section 232, the American trade provision that Trump – the self-proclaimed “Tariff Man” – used against Canadian steel and aluminum producers in 2018 and 2019.

“That relationship is important when you come to these times when you have to rely on that relationship to discuss your way through this.”

The five prime ministers were all smiling later on Saturday when they felt at Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on stage for a panel discussion on infrastructure during the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, each of which delivered a sales pitch to state leaders about the virtues of doing business with their respective provinces.

Legault urged leaders to schedule transit upgrades to call him to talk about Bombardier-based Montreal, which he billed as the only major company on the continent in the field of building trains and trams, and lobbying against Buy American rules, for which 70 percent are American and would prevent a lucrative cross-border partnership from sustaining.

“There is a great opportunity to work together to build a champion of these products in North America,” he said. “The 70 percent requirement does not allow us to integrate our companies together.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

