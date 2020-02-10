Advertisement

OTTAWA –

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney urges Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to approve the Teck Frontier oil sand mine in Alberta and warns that a rejection can bring Western alienation to a ‘boiling point’.

Kenney argued in a three and a half page letter, which he tweeted on Monday.

The $ 20.6 billion oilands project is awaiting federal approval after its construction has been approved by energy regulators. While the federal cabinet is taking a decision on the decision, Albertans are worried that the project might end up in the final sprint.

Advertisement

“(Teck Frontier’s rejection) would have devastating consequences for the economy and federal-provincial relations of Alberta and Canada,” Kenney wrote in the letter.

The mine has been the subject of a heated debate, with indigenous leaders from British Columbia and Alberta meeting last month to protest against its construction.

During the demonstration, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs called it an “absolutely irresponsible and reckless project considering the current climate crisis.”

The mine, which is estimated to create 7,000 jobs during the construction phase, would be able to produce more than a quarter of a million barrels of oil per day and around four million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions for more than 40 years a year.

Nevertheless, in his letter, Kenney claims that the project is the “model of social and environmental responsibility”.

He outlines that the project has a greenhouse gas intensity, that is, the emission of a pollutant in proportion to the intensity of an activity that ends up roughly half that of the average of the oil-sand industry. He insists that the project should not disrupt the climate objectives of Alberta and Canada, because Frontier “would easily fit within the legislative 100 megaton cap of Alberta.”

“We need your government to live up to the end of the agreement and to put evidence before politics and approve the Frontier project,” Kenney wrote to Trudeau.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said at the end of January that the federal cabinet’s decision to approve the project will weigh what Alberta is doing to help Canada achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Kenney disputed that Alberta’s net zero emission effort was taken into account. He said the standard for defining net zero or explaining what it actually means has not yet happened.

“Your government cannot assess a project based on a standard that does not yet exist,” he said.

If the government rejects the mine, Kenney said the future of other resource development projects would be very uncertain.

“It would be a signal to the international investment community that Canada’s regulatory system is arbitrary, subject to moving and invisible target posts, and that even the best evidence can be watered down by scary politics,” Kenney said.

He also warned how Alberta would read a rejection, amid the growing call for more independence from a federation, many of which warn that the province feels alienated.

“It would be interpreted as a rejection of our main industry and could bring Western alienation to a boiling point – something that your government knows has been attentive since the election,” Kenney said.

CTV News has contacted the Prime Minister’s office for comments.

My letter to Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau: we call on the federal government to listen to the evidence and #ApproveTeck. pic.twitter.com/i2DtNOLLN7

– Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 10, 2020

.

Advertisement