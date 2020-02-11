Advertisement

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12 is filled with dramatic moments, but Kenya Moore believes that the days of NeNe Leakes on the Bravo reality series are number.

Since “RHOA” season 12 premiered, NeNe has been absent in various episodes. During a recent interview, Kenya insisted that the owner of the Swagg Boutique not be missed by her fellow castmates.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya thought that the lack of NeNe appearances in the show was the way the network told her she was no longer the star of the series. “She’s trying so hard to tell people she’s the HBIC,” Kenya explained.

“She is this, she is that. She is the founder.” Oh, the real premiere is just starting … “And in fact her presence has no impact at all. She missed at least four to five episodes this season, so that clearly means that the network is sending you a message. You are not as important as you think you are. “

Kenya claimed that it is only a matter of time before Bravo makes changes to the cast “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”. “The message is very clear: either the network feels that you are still a valuable asset in the show, or they don’t, and you are replaced and phased out, and you just have to keep going,” she said.

The 49-year-old claimed the history of NeNe on the show has resulted in many enemies and perhaps one of the reasons why she started from the cast.

“NeNe has been on the show for a long time and I just think the cast doesn’t learn from her. She always places herself on an island. She makes these battles with people who don’t really have to happen, and she is really the cause of her own downfall, “Kenya added.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12 is broadcast on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Kenya Moore plays “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in season 12. Photo: Bravo / Tommy Garcia

