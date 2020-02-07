Advertisement

Oskar Aanmoen / Royal Central

The Norwegian Royal Court announced in December that His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon would visit Kenya and Mozambique in February 2020. This morning a new statement from the royal court stated that the visit to Kenya had been canceled. This announcement comes just a week before the crown prince would travel to Africa.

The Royal Court statement said: “The Kenyan authorities have canceled all official programs and declared national mourning after the death of former President Daniel arap Moi on February 4, 2020. Unfortunately, the Crown Prince’s official visit to Kenya cannot be carried out next week as planned and is therefore being postponed. The visit to Mozambique on 12 and 13 February 2020 is proceeding as planned. “

Advertisement

The crown prince was to arrive in Kenya on 10 February. A Norwegian business delegation prepared for an important part of the program in Kenya. Moreover, a meeting with President Kenyatta was planned. This would have been the first official royal visit ever from Norway to Kenya. Minister of Development Dag-Inge Ulstein and Minister of Digitization Nikolai Astrup will accompany the crown prince on his journey that will now only be to Mozambique.

The crown prince arrives in Mozambique on 12 February. Mozambique and Norway have been working together for a number of years in areas such as energy, fisheries and the sea, good governance and support for civil society. The partnership with Mozambique includes development, political dialogue and business cooperation. The crown prince visited Mozambique earlier in 2002.

Crown Prince Haakon meets President Nyusi, various representatives of the authorities and key partners for Norway in the areas of energy cooperation, civil society, gender equality and the UN family. Electrification is central to bilateral cooperation and the crown prince will be present as the village’s electrification network is expanded. Mozambique has some of the world’s largest natural gas resources and Norway has long been working with Mozambique to build a good gas and oil management regime. This cooperation will also be on the program during the visit, together with climate and ocean issues.

Advertisement