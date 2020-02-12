Advertisement

Who will compensate for the financial loss of people forced to stay away from work?

More than 3,000 people have been quarantined in Kerala, the first state in India to report three confirmed cases of the deadly novel coronavirus. Even if the state government’s rapid intervention and an effective surveillance system, which includes a massive quarantine of people, prevent the spread of the epidemic, the question of who is causing the costs of the quarantine is complicated and has no concrete answer.

Quarantine is inevitable and justified considering the risk of infection. However, the quarantine burden is a big problem, and now the big question is who will compensate for the financial losses of people who are released from their duties.

Even if the World Health Organization sets quarantine for 14 days, the government of Kerala has given quarantine for 28 days. Health Minister K. K Shylaja said the government had placed 28 days in quarantine as a precaution. “A large number of medical students from the state are taking courses at Wuhan University in China, the epicenter of the virus. The state has a high population density. As a result, the government has set a 28-day quarantine, ”the minister said earlier.

“The government has extended the quarantine period, but is not responsible for the financial loss of those kept in isolation. A 28-day loss of wages is not an ideal situation for day laborers or private sector employees. The burden should not be entirely on the citizens, the government should bear the costs. Single people pay a high price for helping the government prevent the spread of viruses, ”said a medical doctor who did not want to be identified.

If the daily wage of a person in quarantine is 800 rupees, they lose 22,400 rupees for 28 days of their quarantine time. Private companies ask employees for vacation, but it is not clear whether they will be paid for the days off.

There are cases in Kerala where an entire family is isolated and they are fed either by relatives or neighbors. In such cases, the impact of isolation on financial loss and social intervention is much greater.

“This is an evolving epidemic and no exact details of the virus epidemiological sequence are known yet. Studies are ongoing. The usual recommendation for quarantine is twice the maximum incubation time. Although there is no practice to compensate for the loss of wages of quarantined people, it is the responsibility of the state to pay the costs. It is unbearable that people under isolation have to bear the brunt of the quarantine, ”said Dr. Vijayakumar, public health expert.

