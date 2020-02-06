Advertisement

Posted on 6 February 2020

Kerry Washington covers the March 2020 issue of InStyle magazine, photographed by Sebastian Faena and designed by Law Roach.

About the current synergistic state of Hollywood: “We are really merging,” says Washington. “We became a sisterhood in the industry in various roles and in particular with fellow actresses. We are now so invested and we understand each other. “

About working with men and women: “I’m doing a project with two co-producers who are black men, and it’s a different kind of security. In a room full of women, I still have to translate my blackness in a certain way,” she says. “In these rooms there is another kind of security that comes from speaking to the same cultural, racial identity. “

About creating more opportunities for people with color: “As number 1 on the call sheet for a show as historic as Scandal, where the stakes were so high and meant potential opportunities for other actresses of color, that felt like a real test.”

When asking Reese Witherspoon for advice about her production company: “I knew that Reese had several production companies over the years and had learned a lot during the various stages of their development. I said to her, “You kill it now, but tell me all the mistakes you’ve made so that I don’t have to reinvent the wheel.” “Mandatory Witherspoon and then revealed something surprising:” She said: “No other actress called me to have this conversation. “”

About Scandal changing its role in the industry: “I would disappear in these different roles, and, you know, no one connected that the wife of Save the Last Dance was the same wife of Ray who was the same person of The Last King of Scotland. They are totally different people, and that was great for me. I really have to keep my life and not disturb it in a big way. That changed with the one-two from Scandal and Django Unchained. “

About keeping children out of sight: “These are their lives. But it’s not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding them in a castle of the world – we don’t want to do that, “she says.” I think every parent wants to keep children out of a situation that scares them. I don’t want to that they are exploited, especially in this world of social media. “

On her Golden Globes daring ensemble: “Isla Fisher was sitting at a table with J.Lo and Isla said,” I’m so stressed out. I just have the feeling that Kerry’s jacket is going to fly open and that it will be a disaster, “Washington says laughing. “Jennifer Lopez, the queen of Topstick, turned to her and said,” I’m fine! “Jennifer and I are from the same neighborhood in the Bronx, so she has always been looking forward to me.”

March issue of InStyle magazine available on February 14.

Style credits:

Cover 1: Dries Van Noten Dress | Bulgari Earrings and bracelet

Cover 2: Louis Vuitton Dress and brooch Chopard earrings

Figure 1: Richard Quinn Jumpsuit with Cape | Tiffany & co. Necklace and rings

Figure 2: Prada Jacket | Chopard Hoops Sydney Evan Necklaces Dale Novick Ltd. Rings (right ring and left index finger) Giuseppe Zanotti pumps

(Photo credit: Sebastian Faena / InStyle Magazine)

