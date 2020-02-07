Advertisement

Kesha told Lady Gaga that Dr. Luke Katy Perry raped a lawsuit. (Getty)

It was found that Kesha Dr. Luke defamed by texting Lady Gaga that he had raped Katy Perry.

Jennifer G Schechter, New York Supreme Court Justice, ruled that Kesha “made a false statement to Lady Gaga” that Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) raped Katy Perry, “and that was defamatory.”

“There is no evidence that Gottwald raped Katy Perry,” said Schhecter.

“In addition, the publication of a false statement by just one person, here Lady Gaga, is sufficient to impose liability.”

The judge found that Perry “clearly” denied the alleged attack in court and said there was no other evidence “for” Kesha’s allegation.

She added that this judgment did not provide a legal conclusion as to whether Dr. Attacked Luke Kesha. A jury should decide this in a separate procedure.

Kesha ordered Dr. Luke paid $ 374,000.

The singer “Raising Hell” was also instructed to Dr. Luke paid $ 374,000 in interest on royalties that she had “withheld” for years and was $ 1.3 million.

Her legal department has confirmed that she will appeal the judgment “immediately.”

The judgment is a serious setback for Kesha, who has been in a legal dispute with Dr. Luke is.

The singer filed a lawsuit against the producer, accusing him of “sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally” abusing her to the point where she almost lost her life.

Dr. Luke vehemently rejected these claims and immediately condemned Kesha, her mother, and her management for defamation and breach of contract.

The court refuses to release Kesha from her admission contract.

In February 2016, a court ruled that Kesha could not be released from her record contract. Her allegations of abuse were dismissed in April 2016, and a separate case in LA was closed in August.

The bisexual singer returned to music with Rainbow in 2017, led by the single “Praying”.

The lyrics of the song refer to the depression that Kesha claims to have suffered during the legal dispute and give clear shots to Dr. Luke off.

“You brought the flames and led me through hell,” she sings.

More recently, Kesha has returned with her fourth album, High Road, which, like its predecessor, is from Dr. Luke founded label Kemosabe was released. The producer left as CEO in 2017.

