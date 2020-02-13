As pop artists, Kesha and Britney Spears are often compared. What some fans of pop music don’t know is that Kesha has written one of Spears’ biggest hits. This is what Kesha had to say.

The first time Kesha worked for Britney Spears

According to MTV News, the professional relationship between Kesha and Spears began with his album Circus. Circus contained a song called ‘Lace and Leather’, not to be confused with the Stevie Nicks song ‘Leather and Lace’. The song contains background vocals from Kesha.

Kesha said that this opportunity came at the right time. She said she ‘made backgrounds for her because I was so broke. I had to pay my rent. I have a few dollars. No, [I didn’t meet her]. I just made backups for her. “

“Lace and Leather” by Britney Spears

How Kesha wrote “Till the World Ends”

This relationship would become more prominent once Kesha co-wrote the single “Till the World Ends” by Spears. According to MTV News, Kesha explained: “I represent that song to her and every female musician who travels the world.” on nights that are so wonderful, you wish they wouldn’t end.

MTV News said that Kesha liked to make a song like she was Spears. “Writing for someone else is really fun, because I consider myself first and foremost a songwriter. So it was so nice to put my brain in the sexy Britney Spears brain and almost express myself as if I was possessed by her. ”

“Till the World Ends” by Britney Spears

Vulture reported that Kesha said she was more proud of “Till the World Ends” than any of her other songs. She felt that the song helped her to make her more prominent as a pop songwriter. She further stated that she regards herself “in the first place” as a songwriter.

Kesha continues that she finds it “exciting” to hear someone else sing her song. She admitted that she often changes channels when her own songs are played. When “Till the World Ends” plays, she orders the people around her to dance.

Kesha defends Britney Spears as an artist

“Till the World Ends” was recorded on Spears’ record Femme Fatale. CapitalFM reports that Spears did not write any of the songs on that album. Kesha defended Spears against those who felt she did not contribute to her own music.

The Femme Fatale remix of “Till the World Ends” by Britney Spears with Nicki Minaj and Kesha

Kesha said: “I think people should be themselves and be their own artists, whatever that means for her. She is a great singer, a great performer and she is an icon. I don’t think this means she has to write. “

Kesha was recorded on a remix of “Till the Word Ends” with the title Femme Fatale Remix. That remix also contained a rapvers from Nicki Minaj. Even if Spears doesn’t generally write her own songs, she knows for sure how to work with some of the biggest stars there are.

