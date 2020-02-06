Advertisement

Comedian Kevin Hart Still Talks About Oscars 2019 (Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images)

A year after the 2019 Oscars, Kevin Hart is still talking about his decision to quit the hostess instead of apologizing for homophobia.

After the organizers asked him to apologize for his historic anti-gay material, he gave up the comic as the host for last year’s Academy Awards.

Hart decided to publicly withdraw three months before the February 2019 ceremony. This earned him praise from right-wing experts and sparked an inevitable, seemingly endless discussion about how he was to blame for the LGBT + activists.

Kevin Hart says Ellen and Wanda Sykes challenged him

The Oscar ceremony in 2020 will take place on Sunday. There is no official host for the second year in a row, and Hart is still not worried about the controversy.

Speaking to Men’s Health, he said, “The whole Oscar thing was a big gap between what I thought was the problem and what the problem really was.”

Hart said he didn’t want to apologize at first and said, “I had ten years not to joke or play the way I did because it was a problem.

“I don’t care if you’re gay or not. I’m human. I’ll still love you.”

He added: “It was only when close friends like Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels and Ellen (DeGeneres) spoke to me and explained what they didn’t hear me say that I understood it. Then I said,” Oh shit, I got mine happy. “

Kevin Hart attends FX Networks’ Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at Langham Huntington, Pasadena, on January 9, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Gregg DeGuire / WireImage)

According to the comedian, there were “misunderstandings” with the LGBT community.

In April Hart denied “playing the victim”.

The comedian told USA Today: “The way I dealt with it in the beginning was never from a place where I was negative, angry, or playing a victim.”

“Hey guys, I apologized for that. I talked about it years ago and said I will never do it again. “

“For me that was the excuse. The apology never did it again. I didn’t understand why that wasn’t good enough. “

He added, “I thought the best way to apologize was to change while some people still wanted to hear me say it again. And here, in my opinion, the miscommunication or separation came. “

The comedian said that he “had several conversations with good friends of mine who are part of the LGBTQ community,” including Empire Director Lee Daniels, who said to him, “We just want to know you don’t feel like how you felt then. We wanted to hear you say that. “

He continued, “I thought it was the best way to show my change and never go back there. And if the verbal (sorry) would have been better, then I can understand that. But at that time I didn’t understand the concept of just wanting to hear it again.

“Hopefully, people in the LGBTQ community know that I have no bad will towards anyone in general. It is not who I am. “

