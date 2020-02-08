Advertisement

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – Three days before the critical New Hampshire Primary, seven Democratic presidential candidates debated. Many of them struggled to survive to challenge President Donald Trump.

Here are some key takeaways.

MAYOR PETE MAKES HIS CASE

Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was the candidate on Friday. Friday night all eyes were on him to see if he could justify himself.

And he did it – with a major stumble.

Given his short resume, Buttigieg shot back, “If you’re looking for the person who’s been through most of the years in Washington, DC, this candidate is not me.” He promoted his youth compared to the legislative speeches on stage their accomplishments from decades ago.

“We cannot look back on the problems ahead,” said Buttigieg. “We have to be ready to turn the page.”

Buttigieg, a former military intelligence officer, seemed comfortable talking about foreign affairs such as the Trump administration’s murder of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. “There is no evidence that this has made our country safer,” he said, adding later, “This is not a consequence of” 24 “.”

But Buttigieg’s hotspot has long been a race. When asked about an increase in black arrests of marijuana property in his city after Buttigieg became mayor, he began to reaffirm systemic racism, but seemed to acknowledge that he could not escape in the city he was leading ,

SANDERS UNDER ATTACK

It wasn’t long before the candidates made it clear who they saw as the front-runner. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was amassed by rivals struggling to become the moderate alternative to the self-proclaimed democratic socialist.

There were two lines of attack – Sanders’ uncompromising liberal position, and particularly his suggestion that the federal government immediately take over the entire healthcare system.

The most notable blow came from Buttigieg, who said the Democrats were having trouble “uniting this country at a time when we need unification when our candidate divides people”. He asked if he meant Sanders, he said yes.

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Senator, mocked Sander’s health care proposal. Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sanders has no idea how much his proposal could cost, although experts estimated it to be at least $ 30 trillion.

But it showed a characteristic durability. Because of this, Sanders is now leading many surveys in the deeply divided area.

BIDEN BOUNCE BACK?

After his disappointing appearance in Iowa, Biden struggled to survive. Sometimes it didn’t seem that way, but Biden also showed flashes of fire and emotions that traditionally made him popular with democratic voters.

Offered him the chance to compete early against his two main competitors, Sanders and Buttigieg. Biden admitted that he would lose New Hampshire.

“Bernie won 20 points last time,” said Biden quietly. His criticism of Sanders and Buttigieg was not nearly as sharp as that of other candidates. Biden had difficulty speaking about his own son’s GOP investigation, which triggered Trump’s impeachment and which coincided with the former vice president’s crash in the polls.

The former vice president asked the crowd for a standing ovation to Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who had been taken out of the White House hours earlier. Vindman testified in December before Democrats investigated Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Biden, 77, was more energetic in the later hours of the debate. He was visibly angry at Trump’s dismissive comments on US victims during Iranian retaliation for the United States’ murder of an Iranian general. He vigorously attacked Sanders for the previous support from the Vermont Senator for arms rights, defended his long record before the Supreme Court, and promoted his historic support from African Americans.

However, it is not clear whether its performance will ease worries.

WARREN HAS NO PLAN FOR BREAKTHROUGH

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren made a deep investment in neighboring New Hampshire as part of her 2020 run. However, she struggled to find an outstanding moment when she began to enforce her final case with the state’s voters.

Warren missed the chance to stand out more from Sanders, a progressive colleague whom she calls a long-time friend. Given the ability to put some distance, Warren said, “We have a lot of things in common, we have a lot of things that make us different.”

She quickly switched to a plea for unity between the parties and repeated her blunt phrases about big money in politics and corruption.

“We are bringing our party together, it is an issue that we can all agree on and fight to end corruption,” said Warren. “We are the Democrats. We should be the party on the side of the hard-working people and we can make independents and republicans do it. They also hate corruption.”

Warren also did little to explicitly support Sander’s defense when her Vermont rival was attacked by the more moderate candidates because of his valued Medicare for All goal, an idea Warren supports.

KLOBUCHAR MADE A MARK

Klobuchar was quick with the joker as she tried to get a head start on the moderate trail of elementary school. She repeatedly made a virtue of her ability to compromise and work with Republicans. Her presentation was urgent for a reason: she needs a surprise in New Hampshire.

She encountered well-known critics who criticized Medicare for All when she publicized her appeal to the Midwest and her legislative success in the Senate. Klobuchar’s plea was to stand up for democratic sensitivity as a departure from Trump’s presidency.

“I didn’t come out of money,” said Klobuchar, insisting that voters “want someone they can understand” in the White House.

STEYER’S FIERY PLAY… FOR SOUTH CAROLINA

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer doesn’t have a big chance in New Hampshire. He used the debate to appeal strongly to South American voters in South Carolina, where his campaign cost a lot of money and black voters make up two thirds of the primary voters.

The billionaire noted this in the debate: “We didn’t say a word about race tonight.”

“Are you kidding me?” He asked when there was a discussion about the breed.

He later added: “I am for reparations for African Americans in this country and anyone who believes that racism is a thing of the past and is not a continuing problem is not concerned with reality.”

Yang not burdened

The businessman Andrew Yang was not burdened by low expectations. He felt comfortable on the Friday night debate stage and had fun, although his chances of winning New Hampshire, not to mention the Democratic nomination, are tiny.

He jumped onto the stage without a tie, in stark contrast to his rather buttoned-up male rival.

However, Yang was largely spared the violent exchange that permeated the debate and instead focused on stepping back and looking at the big picture.

“Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems,” said Yang. “And we make a mistake when we act the way it is. It is a symptom of a disease that has developed in our communities for years and decades. “

THE ELEPHANT NOT IN THE ROOM

Two words were spoken on Friday night that have rarely been found on the trail or in previous debates: Mike Bloomberg.

The former New York Mayor and billionaire skips the first nominating states and instead spends hundreds of millions on Super Tuesday states, with far more delegates at stake.

A question submitted by the viewer asked why the candidates were better than Bloomberg.

“I don’t think anyone should be able to qualify for a nomination or become president of the United States,” said Warren.

“I just don’t think people look at the man in the White House and say, ‘Can we make someone richer?'” Said Klobuchar.

“There are millions of people who want to apply for an office, but I think if you are worth $ 60 billion and can spend several hundred million dollars on advertising, you have a slight advantage,” said Sanders.

The answers were clear signals that they take Bloomberg seriously.

