You would think that by 2020 society in the future would already be a bit sparse with talking robots and flying cars. But all we have to show for this decade so far are clothing-inspired clothing lines – not that we complain. The newest and most unexpected is the KFC x Crocs collaboration.

The Crocs brand has been quite busy lately rolling out a list of wild collaborations, including clogs inspired by rock band KISS, Luke Combs and Post Malone. Now they go to fast food restaurants and reveal a pair of shoes decorated with fried chicken and a red and white KFC chicken bucket on the soles. According to Footwear News, the global artist Me Love Me a Lot also appeared MLM, for the first time in the fried crocs during NYFW.

The collaboration consists of two versions of the shoe: one with a platform sole and one with the original low crocs design. The KFC x Crocs collection is scheduled to launch later this spring and they will be offered in unisex sizes for $ 59.99.

Whether you are a chicken head, a sneaker head or somewhere in between, you will not be disappointed with a pinch of these chicken-inspired kicks coming in the spring.