Under-20 Irish Under-20 coach Kieran Campbell expects his team to be less ruthless today at the Six Nations clash against Wales in Musgrave Park (kick-off at 7:15 p.m.).

While Campbell’s last sixty-two triumph in last week’s 38:26 triumph over Scotland showed that the defending champions were at their best, he firmly believes they can reach even higher heights.

“This is the little cohesion. You are a team in their second game (including a training game with Münster). You would expect that. Cohesion has grown this week and people understand a little better how they play with each other. We will be more considerate and take chances when they are presented, ”said the former half of Ulster and Connacht.

“It was probably a little frustrating for the boys at the weekend. They have not always ended this territorial dominance. It’s nice to talk about it. Small problems at this point after a solid win and five points under their belt, as opposed to an enormous underperformance and a loss. It’s a nice place to keep complacency away. “

Ireland meet a Welsh team that suffered a surprising 17-7 home loss to Italy seven days ago. Although the defending champions will undoubtedly be the favorites in Cork, Campbell insists that this group doesn’t take anything for granted.

We are in a pretty good place. It takes time to stick with the people who come in – when you throw people in and out. In addition, they will undoubtedly pose a different challenge than Scotland.

“If we watch them, there will be a completely new physical condition for our boys. We have to get to know them pretty well,” added Campbell.

As expected, Irish head coach Noel McNamara has kept the confidence of the majority of the team that beat Scotland in the opening round. Injured Ethan McIlroy is out of the race and his compatriot Ben Moxham is selected for his international U20 debut on the right.

Leins’s Marcus Hannan was taken on the Irish front to replace Charlie Ward – a surviving member of last year’s Grand Slam squad. Born in Bandon, Jack Crowley maintains his strong halfback partnership with Lewis Finlay, while Hayden Hyde and Dan Kelly will play in midfield again.

In addition to Brian Deeny, Shannon clubman Thomas Ahern was selected in the second row and Banbridge’s David McCann is again the team’s captain in eighth place. After missing the Leinster duo Harry Noonan and Cian Pendergast last Friday, they were replaced Ireland raised.

Despite the disappointment of the return to the Azzurri at Colwyn Bay, there are only three changes in the lineup of Wales for this encounter. After 12 appearances in a row as a replacement, dragon whore Will Griffiths is finally sent to the start for the first time in this class instead of Dom Booth.

Her head coach, Gareth Williams, admits that some improvements are needed to spoil the Irish party through the Leeside.

“There are some areas that we have worked hard to tighten this week. It was something we didn’t do to Italy, even though I thought Italy was doing excellently, ”said Williams.

“We have a clear understanding of our responsibility for development and defeats like last week can serve as an effective learning experience. But we are a competitive and proud group and we want to be successful again against resistance, which we have the greatest respect for. “

IRELAND: O McNulty (Corinthians / Connacht); B. Moxham (Ballymena / Ulster), D. Kelly (IQ Rugby), H. Hyde (Ballynahinch / Ulster), A. Smith (Clontarf / Leinster); J. Crowley (Cork Constitution / Munster), L. Finlay (Malone / Ulster); M. Hannan (Altes Belvedere / Leinster), T. Stewart (Belfast Royal Academy / Ballynahinch / Ulster), T. Clarkson (University of Dublin / Leinster); T. Ahern (Shannon / Munster), B. Deeny (Clontarf / Leinster); So’Brien (UCD / Leinster), M. Hernan (Lansdowne / Leinster), D. McCann (Banbridge / Ulster).

Replacement: J. McKee (Altes Belvedere / Leinster), H. Noonan (Altes Wesley / Leinster), C. Ward (Clontarf / Leinster), J. McCarthy (University of Dublin / Leinster), C. Prendergast (UCD / Leinster), B. Murphy (FC Clontarf / Leinster)), T. Corkery (Lansdowne / Leinster), L. Faria (Dublin University FC / Leinster).

WALES: I Lloyd (Bristol Bears); John (Millfield School), Knott (Scarlets), Owen (Dragons), Rosser (Dragons); S. Costelow (Leicester Tigers), D. Buckland (Dragons); Bevacqua (Cardiff Blues), W. Griffiths (Dragons), B. Warren (Cardiff Blues); J Price (scarlet red), B Carter (dragon); I Davies (Cardiff Blues), J Morgan (Scarlets), M Strong (Ospreys).

Replacement: D. Booth (Scarlets), C. Williams (Scarlets), A. Griffin (Bath Rugby), J. Fender (Ospreys), G. Bradley (Cardiff Blues), E. Bevan (Cardiff Met), B. Roderick (Ospreys ), J. Thomas (Ospreys).

