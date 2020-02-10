Advertisement

See you soon, Greendale – Sabrina is on her way to Hollywood. Kiernan Shipka’s new show, Swimming with Sharks, becomes a satire in Hollywood studios. The actor Chilling Adventures of Sabrina plays opposite Diane Kruger in the adaptation of the Quibi TV series of the 1994 film directed by George Huang. The series is written and produced by Murder in Kathleen Robertson of the First and directed by Homeland’s Tucker Gates.

Shark swimming follows a solo-female studio head, Joyce (Kruger), and her assistant, Lou (Shipka), in a company inhabited by “manipulators, twilight and intrigues,” according to Deadline’s synopsis. It concludes: “But few know that Lou is ready to outsmart them all.” The version of Kiernan and Kruger offers a gender-bending twist to Huang’s indie comedy film in which Frank Whaley and Kevin Spacey respectively were featured in the original roles.

In Huang’s original satire, Whaley plays the role of Guy, a young film director who starts working for the famous producer Buddy Ackerman (Spacey) in an attempt to break through into the world of Hollywood. When Guy reaches his breaking point with his manipulative and callous boss, he kidnaps Buddy and subjects him to torture. The adaptation of Quibi will be a modern update of the 1994 film that, according to Deadline, “celebrates the Hollywood studio system as well as spies”.

Advertisement

Jeff Weddell / Netflix

Shipka currently plays as Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a spin-off from the 90s TV series Sabrina the Teenage Witch. She is also known for her roles in the AMC drama series Mad Men and the Netflix romantic film Let it Snow. Shark swimming marks Kruger’s first TV role since the 2013 FX series The Bridge. Her film credits include Inglourious Basterds, National Treasure and Troy.

Swimming with Sharks joins an extensive selection of original content that debuts on Quibi. The streaming service only for mobile, short for ‘quick bites’, offers episodes of bite-sized size that last a maximum of 10 minutes. Chance the Rapper’s Punk’d revival, Chrissy Teigen’s Chrissy’s Court, Demi Lovato’s Pillow Talk and Sophie Turner’s Survive are just some of the major projects planned for the premiere at Quibi.

Shipka and Kruger celebrated the news of Swimming with Sharks on Instagram. Shipka shared a series of screenshots of the announcement on her Instagram story and endorsed the photos “YAY !!!” and “@ quibi’s new friend !!!” Kruger shared a screenshot of the news on her feed and wrote: “Fuuuuun.”

Quibi will be launched sometime in April.

Advertisement