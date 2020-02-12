Advertisement

Posted on 12 February 2020

There have never been such dedicated sisters.

Kylie is fully laminated and polished to a clear acrylic shine. Kim was apparently attacked by a marsh on the way here /

Kim Kardashian in Alexander McQueen

We repeat what we noticed last week: she dresses like a Flintstones character.

Kylie Jenner in Ralph & Russo Couture

We are a little surprised that she has the support of girls and young women, because nothing about her style really says youth or trendy to us. She could have borrowed this dress – which is frankly fantastic – from her mother.

Style credits:

Kim Kardashian: Alexander McQueen Dress from the spring 2003 collection

Kylie Jenner: Ralph & Russo Dress from the Couture collection spring 2020

[Photo credit: Niviere David / ABACA USA / INSTARimages.com, RobinLori / INSTARimages.com]

