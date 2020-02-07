Advertisement

Kim Kardashian believes her son with Kanye West, Psalm, is the reincarnation of the late Robert Kardashian, Sr. Now here is the most controversial question: is reincarnation real?

Exclusive talk with E! News at the launch of SKIMs by Kim Kardashian, the star “Keeping Up The The Kardashians” revealed that a medium, who happened to be a blind woman, told her that she would have a son who will be reincarnating her deceased father. Since then there have been events that allegedly brought the socialite to the realization that said medium was right.

First, Kardashian said no one knew her surrogate mother was pregnant with a boy, the news report said. Then there was a time when the baby nurse brought West’s son to a baby shower – Kardashian had to leave town and the nurse had to attend a baby shower event, so she took Psalm with Kardashian’s permission. There was a woman who came to the nurse and told her that “this is a relative of her who reincarnated.”

The report further revealed that the 39-year-old celebrity had encountered countless cases where strangers came to her and told her the same thing. Furthermore, Kardashian has reportedly revealed that her son and deceased father have many similar characteristics.

Robert Kardashian Sr., pictured on May 3, 1995, is played by David Schwimmer in FX’s’ The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Also pictured: lawyer Alvin Michaelson (left) and defendant Simpson. Photo: Getty Images

The concept of reincarnation has been the subject of various debates. There are people who believe it is real and there are people who claim that it is far-fetched. By definition, in the New World Encyclopedia, reincarnation relates to the belief that a part of man survives death to be reborn into a new body.

Some essence, characteristic, characteristic or identity of someone’s previous life is carried to the new life. Although usually, the alleged reincarnated person is unaware of the same.

People may have been skeptical about the idea of ​​reincarnation, but studies have been reported to show that this so-called “mystery” is real.

There is a 15-year study that claims that reincarnation exists, EconoTimes reported. Dr. Jim Tucker from the University of Virginia, as part of his research into the existence of reincarnation, has reportedly interviewed more than 2,500 children who are probably the reincarnation of deceased people.

Dr. subjects Tucker were children from 2-6 years old. These children reportedly showed “unusual signs” that could indicate the existence of past lives. Some children had flashes of memories of past events, according to the report. In addition, there were cases in which Dr. Tucker discovered that these children could remember enough details about their past lives, and that these memories led some people back or went back.

People may still have different opinions about reincarnation, but here’s Kardashian’s case: “I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I know now. (But) I want to believe it.”

