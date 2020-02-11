Advertisement

Kim Kardashian has an industrial refrigerator in her house that keeps her ready to organize a party for friends and family in the short term. The reality TV star recently gave fans a peek into her fridge and shared some details about how she manages her kitchen.

Kourtney Kardashian argued for a healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise through her Poosh venture. She recently invited her sister Kim to share some details about her family’s eating habits and show the fans what she’s keeping in her fridge.

Kim has stopped eating meat and has switched to a vegan diet. In a blog post for Poosh, she said she stores organic products and ready-to-eat vegetable meals in her industrial refrigerator, Us Weekly reported.

The fridge is always filled with a wide range of food and apparently Kim is always ready to organize a party for her guests. The reality TV star said having an industrial refrigerator is a “game changer” when it comes to organizing a party for a large group. She also has a restaurant kitchen with a lot of equipment that helps her cook for her family and friends.

The children also know their way around the fridge. Kim said the kids like to get their own snacks. In addition to meals, there are also juice bags that the children can pick up.

For the fans who are switching to a vegan diet, a blog post about Poosh has shared some details about what to eat. The blog suggests that people listen to their bodies while experimenting with food.

Eating the right foods and staying hydrated are also important for the skin. Another blog post about Poosh reveals a list of foods that are important for glowing skin. These include bone broth, garlic, oranges and fish.

Kim Kardashian West is coming to the amfAR Gala New York on Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on February 6, 2019. Photo: Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

