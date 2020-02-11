Advertisement

Play video content

Exclusive

EVERYTHING FAIR WITH LAURA WATER

Advertisement

Kanye West may not like that … Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t think she can take in more children because they don’t get the attention they deserve.

Kim opens the reveal Laura water‘s “All’s Fair” podcast … tells the Disso Queen that she is open to having more babies with Kanye, but has serious doubts about it.

As you know … Kanye recently said he wanted 7 children, although his wife said she was ready to throw in the towel after becoming a mother of 4 children.

Kim says she has her hands full saint. north. Chicago and psalm … and she is worried that she can’t take care of the little ones enough when the family grows.

While Kim admits it would be nice to have more children, she says your age and your wish too Become a lawyer are two big obstacles.

It’s funny … Kim says she’s still hunting Kris Jenner on the daily newspaper, and that’s another reason why it has some reservations.

Laura’s podcast is available today on iHeartRadio. Your website – Itsovereasy.com – is also available for people who want to divorce and do not want to break the bank or wage war.

Advertisement